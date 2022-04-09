Kyrgios advances to Houston semifinals

Houston, USA

Almost three years since he last contested a clay-court tournament, Nick Kyrgios will compete for the chance to contest the final of the US Men's Clay-Court Championship in Houston.

Kyrgios advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament after America's Michael Mmoh withdrew ahead of their quarterfinal with injury.

The Australian next meets another American, Reilly Opelka, in the semifinals. Kyrgios has faced the current world No.18 once before, with the big-serving Opelka claiming a three-sets victory at the ATP 1000 Masters event in Canada last year.





Kyrgios has found form in his recent return to international tournaments on US events, reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and the final 16 in Miami.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have also rediscovered their winning form in America, with the Australian duo progressing to the doubles final in Houston.

Ebden and Purcell, who were runners-up to Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Australian Open 2022 doubles tournament, defeated Pablo Cuevas and Hunter Reese in the semifinal.

The top seeds at the tournament, Ebden and Purcell face Ivan and Matej Sabanov, twin brothers from Serbia, in the final.

Aussies in action - Houston

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) W/O



Men's doubles, semifinals

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Pablo Cuevas (URU)/Hunter Reese (USA) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Reilly Opelka (USA)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Ivan Sabanov (SRB)/Matej Sabanov (SRB)

