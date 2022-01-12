Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery offers a unique AO 2022 finals experience

Tennis fans have an opportunity to win an ultimate Australian Open 2022 experience by purchasing a lottery ticket that will help the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) in its mission to inspire brighter futures in young people facing adversity.

The charitable arm of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open today released 5000 raffle tickets, at $20 each, as part of the Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery.

Two winners will be drawn at 9am on 25 January, each receiving two premium tickets to either the Australian Open women's final on 29 January or the men's final on 30 January 2022.

In addition, they will receive airfares to Melbourne from their nearest state capital, two nights' accommodation at the five-star Westin hotel, a dinner for two, pre-match hospitality and a personalised tour of the Australian Open precinct.

"That's a money-can't-buy AO experience," tennis legend John Fitzgerald said.

"People have a one-in-2500 chance of winning the big prize, but everyone is a winner knowing they are doing something special to support young people through the great programs run by the ATF."

The Australian Tennis Foundation harnesses the power of tennis to help children and young people aged five to 24 develop resilience, make healthy lifestyle choices and feel positive about their future.

"It's a foundation that prides itself on using tennis as a vehicle and tool to bring lots of fun to the communities and help build resilience for our children," former professional player Casey Dellacqua said.

"In 2022, we are pleased to introduce further First Nations programs with a new initiative in the Northern Territory enabling kids in remote communities to experience tennis with cultural sensitivity, providing pathways to continue playing and ultimately take part in the National Indigenous Championships," said ATF Executive Director Vicki Reid.



as One community events will continue supporting bushfire-affected communities across Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales throughout 2022.

"Many of the community events will be supported by the Kids Tennis Program, which teaches tennis skills along with life skills that help build resilience and rewards positive behaviours like respect, responsibility and cooperation," Reid continued.

"We know how heavily COVID has impacted families, so we're expanding Kids Tennis nationally and introduced Opportunity Knocks, a coaching subsidy program to help remove financial barriers for kids to continue their tennis journey."

