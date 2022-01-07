Aussie wildcards advance to Melbourne Summer Set semifinals

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1
Australian combination Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava are enjoying a career-best run at this week's Melbourne Summer Set.
The wildcard pairing recorded a 7-5 1-6 [10-6] victory against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in women's doubles quarterfinal action at Melbourne Park today.
This effort earns them a semifinal showdown with Italian duo Sara Errani, a former world No.1 doubles player and a two-time Australian Open doubles champion, and Jasmine Paolini.
This is the first time that 21-year-old Aiava, who is currently ranked No.274, has advanced to a WTA-level semifinal.
While it is 24-year-old's Cabrera's best WTA doubles result in more than three years. The world No.207 has previously reached a WTA doubles semifinal three times before, all during the 2018 season.
TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5 1-6 [10-6]
COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Sara Errani (ITA)/Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
