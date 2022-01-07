Aussie wildcards advance to Melbourne Summer Set semifinals

Australian duo Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava are through to the women's doubles semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set.

Friday 07 January 2022
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava during an Australian women practice session at Albert Reserve Tennis World on Friday, December 3, 2021. Tennis Australia Photo by Scott Barbour
Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1

Australian combination Lizette Cabrera and Destanee Aiava are enjoying a career-best run at this week's Melbourne Summer Set.

The wildcard pairing recorded a 7-5 1-6 [10-6] victory against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in women's doubles quarterfinal action at Melbourne Park today.

This effort earns them a semifinal showdown with Italian duo Sara Errani, a former world No.1 doubles player and a two-time Australian Open doubles champion, and Jasmine Paolini.

This is the first time that 21-year-old Aiava, who is currently ranked No.274, has advanced to a WTA-level semifinal.

While it is 24-year-old's Cabrera's best WTA doubles result in more than three years. The world No.207 has previously reached a WTA doubles semifinal three times before, all during the 2018 season.

Melbourne Summer Set WTA 250 #1

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 7-5 1-6 [10-6]

COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Sara Errani (ITA)/Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

