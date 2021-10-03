Kokkinakis reaches ATP Challenger final in Romania

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis is finding form in Europe, progressing to his second ATP Challenger final of the season.

Sunday 03 October 2021
Leigh Rogers
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 25: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia serves to Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Sibiu, Romania

Thanasi Kokkinakis has advanced to the final at an ATP Challenger in Sibiu.

The 25-year-old Australian lost only four points on serve during a dominant 6-2 6-1 semifinal win against Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler at the clay-court tournament.

The 57-minute victory sets up a final showdown with top-seeded Italian Stefano Travaglia. It will be Kokkinakis' first career meeting with the world No.97.

This is world No.194 Kokkinakis' second ATP Challenger final appearance this season, having also won a clay-court event in Italy in May.

The former world No.69 has won 11 of his past 14 matches and is yet to drop a set this week.

Aussies in action - Sibiu

RESULTS
Men's singles, semifinals
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [6] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP
Men's singles, final
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

San Diego, USA

John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have booked their place in the doubles final at an ATP 250 tournament in Diego.

The third-seeded duo recorded a 6-2 6-1 victory against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the semifinals today.

Peers and Polasek now play top-seeded Brits Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the final, who earlier today scored a 6-4 7-6(3) win against Jordan Thompson and his American partner Jackson Withrow.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS
Men's doubles, semifinals
[1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 7-6(3)
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Federico Delbonis (ARG) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP
Men's doubles, final
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [1] Joe Salisbury (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR)