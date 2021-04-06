Tomljanovic, Sanders advance in Charleston

Ajla Tomljanovic took little more than an hour to secure a second-round appearance at the Volvo Car Open, recording a 6-3 6-0 victory over Christina McHale.
Storm Sanders also progressed at the WTA 500 tournament in Charleston, with a 6-2 6-4 win over Asia Muhammad.
In a dominant performance, Tomljanovic faced only two break points and dropped serve just once against McHale.
The world No.78 claimed the last seven games of the match to set up a meeting with No.17 seed Marie Bouzkova.
Contesting a sixth tournament for the season, Tomljanovic is aiming to record back-to-back victories for a first time in 2021.
The 27-year-old's standout performance so far this year is the Australian Open, where she pushed world No.2 Simona Halep the full three-set distance in the second round.
Sanders required an hour and 22 minutes to move past fellow qualifier Muhammad and faces third seed Petra Kvitova next.
Results:
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Christina McHale (USA) 6-3 6-0
[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) d[ Q] Asia Muhammed (USA) 6-2 6-4
Coming up:
Women's singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Misaki Doi (JPN)
[Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Petra Kvitova (CZE)
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [17] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
Women's doubles, first round
[1] Nicole Melichar( USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) 3-6 6-1 [10-4