Sam Stosur: “I’ve always felt a lot of support and love”

A candid Sam Stosur has opened up on her relationship with the Australian public and her own journey of self-acceptance.

Speaking to sports journalist Neroli Meadows in her Ordineroli Speaking podcast, Stosur provides a fascinating and honest insight into some of her biggest challenges.

As well as providing advice for aspiring athletes, Stosur also reflects on her own career.

"I'm very proud of what I've been able to achieve," she tells Meadows.

"Tennis has given me so many great memories ... not everyone can go to work every day and have 15,000 people cheering for them to do it really well. That's incredible."

Listen to the podcast here: Ordineroli Speaking with Sam Stosur