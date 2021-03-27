Duckworth, Popyrin into Miami Open third round

James Duckworth has scored the first top-20 win of his career to advance at the Miami Open.

The 29-year-old Australian, who is ranked No.104, stunned eighth seed David Goffin 6-3 6-1 in the second round.

Duckworth needed only 76 minutes to defeat the world No.13 Belgian, striking 22 winners and not facing a break point in a dominant serving display.

Alexei Popyrin continued his winning run too, defeating No.30-seeded American Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-2.

The 21-year-old Popyrin fired 13 aces in the 65-minute win, setting up a third-round showdown with top seed Daniil Medvedev.

"Popyrin is a really great player," Medvedev said of the match-up. "I practised with him a lot during pre-season and I know that he can play some great tennis, so it will be a tough match."





Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders both lost their second-round matches.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [30] Reilly Opelka (USA) 6-4 6-2

James Duckworth (AUS) d [8] David Goffin (BEL) 6-3 6-1



Women's singles, second round

[2] Naomi Osaka (JPN) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4

[29] Jessica Pegula (USA) d [WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Timea Babos (HUN)/Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) 3-6 6-4 [10-7]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Milos Raonic (CAN)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [29] Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Men's singles, third round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Women's singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Oliver Marach (AUT) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Women's doubles, first round

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Lucie Hradecka (CZE)/Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) v Vania King (USA)/Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Heather Watson (GBR) v Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)/Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)