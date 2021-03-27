Duckworth, Popyrin into Miami Open third round

Australians James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin are through to the third round at the Miami Open.

Saturday 27 March 2021
Leigh Rogers
Miami, USA
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: James Duckworth of Australia returns a shot to David Goffin of Belgium during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

James Duckworth has scored the first top-20 win of his career to advance at the Miami Open.

The 29-year-old Australian, who is ranked No.104, stunned eighth seed David Goffin 6-3 6-1 in the second round.

Duckworth needed only 76 minutes to defeat the world No.13 Belgian, striking 22 winners and not facing a break point in a dominant serving display.

Alexei Popyrin continued his winning run too, defeating No.30-seeded American Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-2.

The 21-year-old Popyrin fired 13 aces in the 65-minute win, setting up a third-round showdown with top seed Daniil Medvedev.

"Popyrin is a really great player," Medvedev said of the match-up. "I practised with him a lot during pre-season and I know that he can play some great tennis, so it will be a tough match."


Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders both lost their second-round matches.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [30] Reilly Opelka (USA) 6-4 6-2
James Duckworth (AUS) d [8] David Goffin (BEL) 6-3 6-1

Women's singles, second round
[2] Naomi Osaka (JPN) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4
[29] Jessica Pegula (USA) d [WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women's doubles, first round
[4] Timea Babos (HUN)/Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) 3-6 6-4 [10-7]

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Milos Raonic (CAN)
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [29] Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Men's singles, third round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Women's singles, third round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Men's doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/Oliver Marach (AUT) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Women's doubles, first round
Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Lucie Hradecka (CZE)/Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) v Vania King (USA)/Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)
[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Heather Watson (GBR) v Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)/Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)