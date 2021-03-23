Aussies begin Miami Open campaigns

Thanasi Kokkinakis has made a winning start to his Miami Open campaign, scoring a straight-sets win against No.20 seed Frederico Ferreira Silva in the opening qualifying round.

The 24-year-old Kokkinakis fired nine aces in the 104-minute victory. He lost only three points on serve in a dominant opening set, before withstanding a challenge from the world No.174 from Portugal in the second set.

Kokkinakis' victory sets up a final qualifying round showdown with world No.196 Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain, who upset No.4-seeded German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe today.

World No.243 Kokkinakis has great memories in Miami, an ATP 1000 tournament where he defeated world No.1 Roger Federer as a qualifier in 2018.

Australia's Arina Rodionova and Astra Sharma both lost their opening women's singles qualifying matches.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [20] Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) 6-1 7-6(3)

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[5] Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-0

Renata Zarazua (MEX) d [24] Astra Sharma (AUS) 5-7 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP)

Men's singles, first round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Qualifier

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Joao Sousa (POR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Women's singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bye

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v Qualifier

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Oliver Marach (AUT) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)