Aussies begin Miami Open campaigns

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis has powered into the final qualifying round at the Miami Open.

Tuesday 23 March 2021
Leigh Rogers
Miami, USA
Thanasi KOKKINAKIS (AUS) in action during his match against Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE) on Rod Laver Arena during Day 4 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, February 11, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ MARK PETERSON

Thanasi Kokkinakis has made a winning start to his Miami Open campaign, scoring a straight-sets win against No.20 seed Frederico Ferreira Silva in the opening qualifying round.

The 24-year-old Kokkinakis fired nine aces in the 104-minute victory. He lost only three points on serve in a dominant opening set, before withstanding a challenge from the world No.174 from Portugal in the second set.

Kokkinakis' victory sets up a final qualifying round showdown with world No.196 Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain, who upset No.4-seeded German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe today.

World No.243 Kokkinakis has great memories in Miami, an ATP 1000 tournament where he defeated world No.1 Roger Federer as a qualifier in 2018.

Australia's Arina Rodionova and Astra Sharma both lost their opening women's singles qualifying matches.

Aussies in action - Miami

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, first round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [20] Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) 6-1 7-6(3)

Women's qualifying singles, first round
[5] Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-0
Renata Zarazua (MEX) d [24] Astra Sharma (AUS) 5-7 6-3 7-5

COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, final round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP)

Men's singles, first round
[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Qualifier
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Joao Sousa (POR)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)

Women's singles, first round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bye
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)
[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v Qualifier

Men's doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/Oliver Marach (AUT) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)