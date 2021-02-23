Popyrin enjoys winning start in Singapore

Australia's Alexei Popyrin is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Singapore.

Tuesday 23 February 2021
Leigh Rogers
Singapore
Alexei POPYRIN (AUS) reacts on winning his match against David GOFFIN (BEL) on Court 3 during Day 2 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ REG RYAN

Alexei Popyrin has powered into the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Singapore.

The 21-year-old Australian fired 15 aces in a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) opening-round victory against American qualifier Christopher Eubanks.

It was a steely effort from world No.114 Popyrin, who saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced in the one-hour and 46-minute battle.

It continues a strong start to the season for the Australian, who made the third round at the Murray River Open earlier this month and defeated No.13 seed David Goffin in a career-best win at the Australian Open.

This victory against Eubanks marks the first tour-level main draw match Popyrin has won outside of Australia since October 2019.

Bulgarian wildcard Adrian Andreev awaits in the second round, with the 19-year-old upsetting seventh seed Lloyd Harris to advance.

Aussies in action - Singapore

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [Q] Christopher Eubanks (USA) 7-6(5) 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round
James Duckworth (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
Marc Polmans (AUS) v Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN)
[WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS) v Yuki Bhambri (IND)
[Q] John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [6] Radu Albot (MDA)

Men's singles, second round
[2] John Millman (AUS) v TBC
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Adrian Andreev (BUL)

Men's doubles, first round
John Millman (AUS)/Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v [3] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Dominic Inglot (GBR)
Marc Polmans (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [WC] Jamie Cerretani (USA)/Adil Shamasdin (CAN)
[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND)