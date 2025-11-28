Australian tennis linchpins to be recognised at tennis awards

Australian tennis players are given the confidence and skillset to make an impact on the big stage.

Learning from high-quality coaches and applying their trade at elite clubs and venues, these people and organisations play an integral role in developing the stars of today and tomorrow.

Tennis Australia will recognise the service of these clubs, venues and coaches at the 2025 Australian Tennis Awards, to be held on Monday 8 December.

Most Outstanding Club or Venue, presented by Howden

Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW): One of three Tennis Australia Inclusion Development Hubs in New South Wales, the Collaroy Tennis Club has been a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2025, the club held a major community event during the inaugural Australian Pride in Sport Festival, which also hosted celebrities Layne Beachley and Kirk Pengilly.

Oakleigh Tennis Club (Vic): Recognised as the top book-a-court venue in Australia in 2024, the Oakleigh Tennis Club welcomed 672 members last year, almost six times the number of its 2019 total. They host social and competitive tennis across various formats, expanding their reach in many ways.

Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT): Membership numbers at Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club increased by 94 per cent in the space of 14 months with the re-opening of a second venue. The venue includes purpose-built pickleball courts, adding another dimension to the club’s facilities.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden 2024 Melba Tennis Club (ACT) 2023 Golden Grove Tennis Club (SA) 2022 Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW) 2021 Fawkner Park Tennis Club (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT) 2018 Henley South Tennis Club (SA) 2017 Boroondara Tennis Club (Vic) 2016 East Malvern Tennis Club (Vic) 2015 Alexander Park Tennis Club (WA) 2014 Morningside Tennis Centre (Qld) 2013 Shaw Park Tennis Centre (Qld) 2012 City Community Tennis Centres (NSW) 2011 Sale Tennis Club (Vic) 2010 Gove Peninsula Tennis Club (NT)

Coaching Excellence – Club

Sam Clayson (SA): Based at Clare Tennis Club in South Australia’s Mid North, Clayson is the head coach of multiple clubs within the area, travelling more than 1000km each week to maintain tennis’ presence within the region. He delivers a diverse range of tennis programs, including Hot Shots, Cardio Tennis and toddler tennis.

Steve Foot (Vic): One of the many professional coaches at Better Tennis Plus, based at Frankston Centenary Tennis Club and Mt Eliza Tennis Club, Foot helps provide comprehensive coaching programs from Hot Shots to high-performance level. Better Tennis Plus oversees nearly 800 registered participants across various programs.

Owen Peemoeller (ACT): The head coach and owner of OntheLineTennis (OTLT), Peemoeller and his program have been an integral part of the Melba Tennis Club for 13 years. A recently awarded life member of the tennis club, Peemoeller and his team deliver a structured and supportive pathway that creates a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Coaching Excellence - Club 2024 Benjamin McLachlan (NT) 2023 Tina Keown (Vic) 2022 David Grainger (SA) 2021 Domenic Marafiote (SA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Yvonne Fantin (Vic) 2018 Adon Kronk (Qld) 2017 Helen Rice (SA) 2016 Helen Magill (NSW) 2015 Jason Lindeman (Vic) 2014 Craig Louis (NSW) 2013 Neil Smith (NSW) 2012 Wesley Horskins (Vic) 2011 Peter Owen (Vic) 2010 Brett Lennard (Qld)

Coaching Excellence – Development

Michael Logarzo (Vic): Director of ML Tennis, Logarzo designs programs tailored around developing long-term improvement and setting his players up for success. Junior performance athlete Darcy Basist became 12/u girls’ singles champion at the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals in Sydney earlier this month.

Des Tyson (Vic): Previously a winner of the Coaching Excellence – Performance award, Tyson has become a highly revered development coach. Tyson coached Victoria to the 13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy at the Australian Teams Championships, headlined by Male Junior Athlete of the Year nominee Novak Palombo.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Coaching Excellence - Development 2024 James Connelly (WA) 2023 Tony Vermaak (Vic) 2022 Luke Bourgeois (NSW) 2021 Sam Wall (SA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Tate Roberts (WA) 2018 Stephen Thompson (NSW) 2017 Luke Bourgeois (NSW) 2016 Stephen Thompson (NSW) 2015 Janine Thompson (NSW) 2014 Graeme Brimblecombe (Qld) 2013 Clint Fyfe (Qld)

Coaching Excellence – Performance, presented by Culture Amp

Darren Cahill (SA): The reigning winner of this award, Cahill, has been nominated for his work with world No.2 Jannik Sinner. Under the South Australian's tutelage, Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025, before capping off his season with his second ATP Finals crown.

Mark Draper (Qld): Also a previous winner of this award, Draper is in contention for the top coaching honour once again following solid seasons from Adam Walton and Rinky Hijikata. Walton reached a new career-high ranking of world No.74 in October and earned his first Newcombe Medal nomination. Meanwhile, Hijikata advanced to the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon and made his Davis Cup debut in his hometown of Sydney in September.

Chris Mahony (Qld): Nominated for the second straight year, Mahony has guided Newcombe Medal nominee Maya Joint through a breakout season. Mahony oversaw Joint’s rise to Australian No.1, two WTA titles and maiden Billie Jean King Cup selection. He was also appointed interim coach for the Culture Amp Australian BJK Cup team for the Play-offs in November.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Coaching Excellence - Performance 2023 Mark Draper (Qld) 2022 Craig Tyzzer (Vic) 2021 Francois Vogelsberger (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Craig Tyzzer (Vic) 2018 Darren Cahill (SA) 2017 Craig Tyzzer (Vic) 2016 Des Tyson (NSW) 2015 Ben Mathias (Qld) 2014 Shannon Nettle (Vic) 2013 Simon Rea (Vic) 2012 Josh Eagle (Qld) 2011 David Taylor (NSW) 2010 David Taylor (NSW)

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

Follow along on Tennis Australia's social channels as the evening unfolds using the hashtag #Newks25.

