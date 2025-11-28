Australian tennis linchpins to be recognised at tennis awards

Australian tennis players are given the confidence and skillset to make an impact on the big stage.
Learning from high-quality coaches and applying their trade at elite clubs and venues, these people and organisations play an integral role in developing the stars of today and tomorrow.
Tennis Australia will recognise the service of these clubs, venues and coaches at the 2025 Australian Tennis Awards, to be held on Monday 8 December.
Most Outstanding Club or Venue, presented by Howden
Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW): One of three Tennis Australia Inclusion Development Hubs in New South Wales, the Collaroy Tennis Club has been a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2025, the club held a major community event during the inaugural Australian Pride in Sport Festival, which also hosted celebrities Layne Beachley and Kirk Pengilly.
Oakleigh Tennis Club (Vic): Recognised as the top book-a-court venue in Australia in 2024, the Oakleigh Tennis Club welcomed 672 members last year, almost six times the number of its 2019 total. They host social and competitive tennis across various formats, expanding their reach in many ways.
Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT): Membership numbers at Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club increased by 94 per cent in the space of 14 months with the re-opening of a second venue. The venue includes purpose-built pickleball courts, adding another dimension to the club’s facilities.
Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden
|2024
|Melba Tennis Club (ACT)
|2023
|Golden Grove Tennis Club (SA)
|2022
|Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW)
|2021
|Fawkner Park Tennis Club (Vic)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)
|2018
|Henley South Tennis Club (SA)
|2017
|Boroondara Tennis Club (Vic)
|2016
|East Malvern Tennis Club (Vic)
|2015
|Alexander Park Tennis Club (WA)
|2014
|Morningside Tennis Centre (Qld)
|2013
|Shaw Park Tennis Centre (Qld)
|2012
|City Community Tennis Centres (NSW)
|2011
|Sale Tennis Club (Vic)
|2010
|Gove Peninsula Tennis Club (NT)
Coaching Excellence – Club
Sam Clayson (SA): Based at Clare Tennis Club in South Australia’s Mid North, Clayson is the head coach of multiple clubs within the area, travelling more than 1000km each week to maintain tennis’ presence within the region. He delivers a diverse range of tennis programs, including Hot Shots, Cardio Tennis and toddler tennis.
Steve Foot (Vic): One of the many professional coaches at Better Tennis Plus, based at Frankston Centenary Tennis Club and Mt Eliza Tennis Club, Foot helps provide comprehensive coaching programs from Hot Shots to high-performance level. Better Tennis Plus oversees nearly 800 registered participants across various programs.
Owen Peemoeller (ACT): The head coach and owner of OntheLineTennis (OTLT), Peemoeller and his program have been an integral part of the Melba Tennis Club for 13 years. A recently awarded life member of the tennis club, Peemoeller and his team deliver a structured and supportive pathway that creates a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.
Coaching Excellence - Club
|2024
|Benjamin McLachlan (NT)
|2023
|Tina Keown (Vic)
|2022
|David Grainger (SA)
|2021
|Domenic Marafiote (SA)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Yvonne Fantin (Vic)
|2018
|Adon Kronk (Qld)
|2017
|Helen Rice (SA)
|2016
|Helen Magill (NSW)
|2015
|Jason Lindeman (Vic)
|2014
|Craig Louis (NSW)
|2013
|Neil Smith (NSW)
|2012
|Wesley Horskins (Vic)
|2011
|Peter Owen (Vic)
|2010
|Brett Lennard (Qld)
Coaching Excellence – Development
Michael Logarzo (Vic): Director of ML Tennis, Logarzo designs programs tailored around developing long-term improvement and setting his players up for success. Junior performance athlete Darcy Basist became 12/u girls’ singles champion at the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals in Sydney earlier this month.
Des Tyson (Vic): Previously a winner of the Coaching Excellence – Performance award, Tyson has become a highly revered development coach. Tyson coached Victoria to the 13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy at the Australian Teams Championships, headlined by Male Junior Athlete of the Year nominee Novak Palombo.
Coaching Excellence - Development
|2024
|James Connelly (WA)
|2023
|Tony Vermaak (Vic)
|2022
|Luke Bourgeois (NSW)
|2021
|Sam Wall (SA)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Tate Roberts (WA)
|2018
|Stephen Thompson (NSW)
|2017
|Luke Bourgeois (NSW)
|2016
|Stephen Thompson (NSW)
|2015
|Janine Thompson (NSW)
|2014
|Graeme Brimblecombe (Qld)
|2013
|Clint Fyfe (Qld)
Coaching Excellence – Performance, presented by Culture Amp
Darren Cahill (SA): The reigning winner of this award, Cahill, has been nominated for his work with world No.2 Jannik Sinner. Under the South Australian's tutelage, Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025, before capping off his season with his second ATP Finals crown.
Mark Draper (Qld): Also a previous winner of this award, Draper is in contention for the top coaching honour once again following solid seasons from Adam Walton and Rinky Hijikata. Walton reached a new career-high ranking of world No.74 in October and earned his first Newcombe Medal nomination. Meanwhile, Hijikata advanced to the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon and made his Davis Cup debut in his hometown of Sydney in September.
Chris Mahony (Qld): Nominated for the second straight year, Mahony has guided Newcombe Medal nominee Maya Joint through a breakout season. Mahony oversaw Joint’s rise to Australian No.1, two WTA titles and maiden Billie Jean King Cup selection. He was also appointed interim coach for the Culture Amp Australian BJK Cup team for the Play-offs in November.
Coaching Excellence - Performance
|2023
|Mark Draper (Qld)
|2022
|Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
|2021
|Francois Vogelsberger (Vic)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
|2018
|Darren Cahill (SA)
|2017
|Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
|2016
|Des Tyson (NSW)
|2015
|Ben Mathias (Qld)
|2014
|Shannon Nettle (Vic)
|2013
|Simon Rea (Vic)
|2012
|Josh Eagle (Qld)
|2011
|David Taylor (NSW)
|2010
|David Taylor (NSW)
The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.
Find out more about the awards, including award categories and previous recipients.