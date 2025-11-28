Australian tennis linchpins to be recognised at tennis awards

Clubs and coaches making an impact on home soil and abroad will be honoured at the 2025 Australian Tennis Awards.

Friday 28 November 2025
Jackson Mansell
Melbourne, Australia
November 11: Maya Joint (AUS) and Coach Chris Mahony during practice at the Billie Jean King Cup play-off at Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, Tasmania on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE

Australian tennis players are given the confidence and skillset to make an impact on the big stage. 

Learning from high-quality coaches and applying their trade at elite clubs and venues, these people and organisations play an integral role in developing the stars of today and tomorrow.  

Tennis Australia will recognise the service of these clubs, venues and coaches at the 2025 Australian Tennis Awards, to be held on Monday 8 December. 

Most Outstanding Club or Venue, presented by Howden

Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW): One of three Tennis Australia Inclusion Development Hubs in New South Wales, the Collaroy Tennis Club has been a safe and welcoming space for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2025, the club held a major community event during the inaugural Australian Pride in Sport Festival, which also hosted celebrities Layne Beachley and Kirk Pengilly. 

Oakleigh Tennis Club (Vic): Recognised as the top book-a-court venue in Australia in 2024, the Oakleigh Tennis Club welcomed 672 members last year, almost six times the number of its 2019 total. They host social and competitive tennis across various formats, expanding their reach in many ways.   

Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT): Membership numbers at Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club increased by 94 per cent in the space of 14 months with the re-opening of a second venue. The venue includes purpose-built pickleball courts, adding another dimension to the club’s facilities. 

Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden
2024Melba Tennis Club (ACT)
2023Golden Grove Tennis Club (SA)
2022Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW)
2021Fawkner Park Tennis Club (Vic)
2020Not presented
2019Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)
2018Henley South Tennis Club (SA)
2017Boroondara Tennis Club (Vic)
2016East Malvern Tennis Club (Vic)
2015Alexander Park Tennis Club (WA)
2014Morningside Tennis Centre (Qld)
2013Shaw Park Tennis Centre (Qld)
2012City Community Tennis Centres (NSW)
2011Sale Tennis Club (Vic)
2010Gove Peninsula Tennis Club (NT)

Coaching Excellence – Club

Sam Clayson (SA): Based at Clare Tennis Club in South Australia’s Mid North, Clayson is the head coach of multiple clubs within the area, travelling more than 1000km each week to maintain tennis’ presence within the region. He delivers a diverse range of tennis programs, including Hot Shots, Cardio Tennis and toddler tennis. 

Steve Foot (Vic): One of the many professional coaches at Better Tennis Plus, based at Frankston Centenary Tennis Club and Mt Eliza Tennis Club, Foot helps provide comprehensive coaching programs from Hot Shots to high-performance level. Better Tennis Plus oversees nearly 800 registered participants across various programs.   

Owen Peemoeller (ACT): The head coach and owner of OntheLineTennis (OTLT), Peemoeller and his program have been an integral part of the Melba Tennis Club for 13 years. A recently awarded life member of the tennis club, Peemoeller and his team deliver a structured and supportive pathway that creates a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. 

Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Coaching Excellence - Club
2024Benjamin McLachlan (NT)
2023Tina Keown (Vic)
2022David Grainger (SA)
2021Domenic Marafiote (SA)
2020Not presented
2019Yvonne Fantin (Vic)
2018Adon Kronk (Qld)
2017Helen Rice (SA)
2016Helen Magill (NSW)
2015Jason Lindeman (Vic)
2014Craig Louis (NSW)
2013Neil Smith (NSW)
2012Wesley Horskins (Vic)
2011Peter Owen (Vic)
2010Brett Lennard (Qld)

Coaching Excellence – Development

Michael Logarzo (Vic): Director of ML Tennis, Logarzo designs programs tailored around developing long-term improvement and setting his players up for success. Junior performance athlete Darcy Basist became 12/u girls’ singles champion at the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals in Sydney earlier this month.  

Des Tyson (Vic): Previously a winner of the Coaching Excellence – Performance award, Tyson has become a highly revered development coach. Tyson coached Victoria to the 13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy at the Australian Teams Championships, headlined by Male Junior Athlete of the Year nominee Novak Palombo. 

Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Coaching Excellence - Development
2024James Connelly (WA)
2023Tony Vermaak (Vic)
2022Luke Bourgeois (NSW)
2021Sam Wall (SA)
2020Not presented
2019Tate Roberts (WA)
2018Stephen Thompson (NSW)
2017Luke Bourgeois (NSW)
2016Stephen Thompson (NSW)
2015Janine Thompson (NSW)
2014Graeme Brimblecombe (Qld)
2013Clint Fyfe (Qld)

Coaching Excellence – Performance, presented by Culture Amp

Darren Cahill (SA): The reigning winner of this award, Cahill, has been nominated for his work with world No.2 Jannik Sinner. Under the South Australian's tutelage, Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2025, before capping off his season with his second ATP Finals crown.  

Mark Draper (Qld): Also a previous winner of this award, Draper is in contention for the top coaching honour once again following solid seasons from Adam Walton and Rinky Hijikata. Walton reached a new career-high ranking of world No.74 in October and earned his first Newcombe Medal nomination. Meanwhile, Hijikata advanced to the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon and made his Davis Cup debut in his hometown of Sydney in September. 

Chris Mahony (Qld): Nominated for the second straight year, Mahony has guided Newcombe Medal nominee Maya Joint through a breakout season. Mahony oversaw Joint’s rise to Australian No.1, two WTA titles and maiden Billie Jean King Cup selection. He was also appointed interim coach for the Culture Amp Australian BJK Cup team for the Play-offs in November. 

Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Coaching Excellence - Performance
2023Mark Draper (Qld)
2022Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
2021Francois Vogelsberger (Vic)
2020Not presented
2019Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
2018Darren Cahill (SA)
2017Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
2016Des Tyson (NSW)
2015Ben Mathias (Qld)
2014Shannon Nettle (Vic)
2013Simon Rea (Vic)
2012Josh Eagle (Qld)
2011David Taylor (NSW)
2010David Taylor (NSW)

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

Follow along on Tennis Australia's social channels as the evening unfolds using the hashtag #Newks25.

Find out more about the awards, including award categories and previous recipients.