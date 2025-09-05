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Biography
On Court
One of Victoria’s strongest wheelchair players, Broadbent achieved a career-high ranking of No.25 in singles and No.14 in doubles in 2025.
He claimed both the singles and doubles titles at ITFFS Brescia 2025 and has built an impressive doubles record, securing titles at the Canberra Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open, Commit Open, Kaohsiung Open, and TTF 1 & 2 in 2024.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|2002
|Plays
|Right-handed
Singles titles
- 2025: ITF3S Taipei Open, ITFFS Canberra Wheelchair Open, NSW Wheelchair Open, Brescia
- 2018: ITFFS Canberra Open juniors
Singles finals
- 2025: ITF3S Taiwan Open, ITFFS Vilnius Open, Lithuanian Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic
- 2024: ITF3S Queensland Wheelchair Open juniors
- 2019: QLD Open juniors, Melbourne Wheelchair Open juniors
- 2018: Queensland Wheelchair Open juniors
Doubles titles
2025: ITF3S Kaohsiung, Taipei Open, Canberra Wheelchair Open, NSW Wheelchair Open, Vilnius Open, Lithuanian Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic, ITFFS Brescia
2024: TTF2 Antalya, TTF1 Antalya, Kaohsiung Open, Canberra Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open (Junior Grade A), Padova
Doubles finals
2026: Victorian Wheelchair Open
2025: S Versicherung Austrian Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open
2024: Taiwan Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|World quad singles ranking
|2025
|21
|2024
|29
|2023
|48
Latest news
Gallery
Finn Broadbent on court at AO 2026
Finn Broadbent (AUS) on Court 5 during round 1 Quad Wheelchair at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/JOSH CHADWICK
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