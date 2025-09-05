One of Victoria’s strongest wheelchair players, Broadbent achieved a career-high ranking of No.25 in singles and No.14 in doubles in 2025.

He claimed both the singles and doubles titles at ITFFS Brescia 2025 and has built an impressive doubles record, securing titles at the Canberra Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open, Commit Open, Kaohsiung Open, and TTF 1 & 2 in 2024.