Biography

On Court

  • One of Victoria’s strongest wheelchair players, Broadbent achieved a career-high ranking of No.25 in singles and No.14 in doubles in 2025.

  • He claimed both the singles and doubles titles at ITFFS Brescia 2025 and has built an impressive doubles record, securing titles at the Canberra Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open, Commit Open, Kaohsiung Open, and TTF 1 & 2 in 2024. 

Statistics

Key statistics

Born2002
PlaysRight-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: ITF3S Taipei Open, ITFFS Canberra Wheelchair Open, NSW Wheelchair Open, Brescia
  • 2018: ITFFS Canberra Open juniors

Singles finals

  • 2025: ITF3S Taiwan Open, ITFFS Vilnius Open, Lithuanian Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic
  • 2024: ITF3S Queensland Wheelchair Open juniors
  • 2019: QLD Open juniors, Melbourne Wheelchair Open juniors
  • 2018: Queensland Wheelchair Open juniors

Doubles titles

  • 2025: ITF3S Kaohsiung, Taipei Open, Canberra Wheelchair Open, NSW Wheelchair Open, Vilnius Open, Lithuanian Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic, ITFFS Brescia

  • 2024: TTF2 Antalya, TTF1 Antalya, Kaohsiung Open, Canberra Wheelchair Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open (Junior Grade A), Padova

Doubles finals

  • 2026: Victorian Wheelchair Open

  • 2025: S Versicherung Austrian Open, Queensland Wheelchair Open

  • 2024: Taiwan Open, Brisbane Wheelchair Classic

Year-end singles ranking history

YearWorld quad singles ranking
202521
202429
202348

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