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Biography
On Court
Made Grand Slam debut at AO 2026 girls’ singles where she defeated ninth seed Sol Ailin Larraya Guidi in the first round.
Teamed with Tori Russell in the girls’ doubles at AO 2026 where they lost in the first round.
Grew up playing several sports including swimming, gymnastics and netball before deciding to pursue tennis.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|2008
|Birthplace
|Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
Singles titles
2025: J60 Arnhem, J60 Ickern
2024: J30 Arnhem, J60 Emmeloord
Singles finals
2025: J100 Nicosia
Doubles titles
2025: J100 Stabekk (w/ Polina Skliar), J100 Nicosia (w/ Polina Kuharenko), J100 Sousse (w/ Valentyna Benda), J60 Ickern (w/ Monique Murek), J100 Burnie (w/ Sarah Mildren)
2024: J60 Tirana (w/ Emily Victoria Eigelsbach), J60 Mahdia (w/ Laura Maser), J100 La Marsa (w/ Katarina Kujovic)
2023: J30 Kairouan (w/ Constanza Fernandez Rincon)
Doubles finals
2025: J200 Vigo (w/ Katerina Zajickova)
2024: J60 Tallinn (w/ Kristyna Dulikova), J60 Ickern (w/ Malaylack Delilah Pathummakuronen)
2023: J30 Hasselt (w/ Emily Victoria Eigelsbach)
Latest news
Gallery
Ellen Hirschi competing in juniors at AO 2026
January 25: Ellen Hirschi (AUS) during round 1 juniors on court 13 at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Sunday, January 25, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/DYLAN BURNS
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