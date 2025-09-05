Biography

On Court

  • Made Grand Slam debut at AO 2026 girls’ singles where she defeated ninth seed Sol Ailin Larraya Guidi in the first round. 

  • Teamed with Tori Russell in the girls’ doubles at AO 2026 where they lost in the first round.

  • Grew up playing several sports including swimming, gymnastics and netball before deciding to pursue tennis.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born2008
BirthplaceAustralia
PlaysRight-handed

Singles titles

  • 2025: J60 Arnhem, J60 Ickern

  • 2024: J30 Arnhem, J60 Emmeloord

Singles finals

  • 2025: J100 Nicosia

Doubles titles

  • 2025: J100 Stabekk (w/ Polina Skliar), J100 Nicosia (w/ Polina Kuharenko), J100 Sousse (w/ Valentyna Benda), J60 Ickern (w/ Monique Murek), J100 Burnie (w/ Sarah Mildren)

  • 2024: J60 Tirana (w/ Emily Victoria Eigelsbach), J60 Mahdia (w/ Laura Maser), J100 La Marsa (w/ Katarina Kujovic) 

  • 2023: J30 Kairouan (w/ Constanza Fernandez Rincon)

Doubles finals

  • 2025: J200 Vigo (w/ Katerina Zajickova) 

  • 2024: J60 Tallinn (w/ Kristyna Dulikova), J60 Ickern (w/ Malaylack Delilah Pathummakuronen)

  • 2023: J30 Hasselt (w/ Emily Victoria Eigelsbach)

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