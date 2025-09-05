Cooper Kose

Australia

Australia

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Their ball quality and the consistency is really good, and their physicality. I think if I can get to that level, I can go far with my tennis.

Cooper Kose, 24 January 2026
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Biography

On Court

  • Made AO juniors debut in 2025 when he fell to American 10th seed Maxwell Exsted in the first round.

  • At AO 2026, beat Spanish 14th seed Tito Chavez in the opening round before falling to Hong Kong’s Kai Thompson.

  • Cites practising with Daniil Medvedev, Joao Fonseca, Taylor Fritz, Jiri Lehecka, Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks as having helped develop his game.

  • Reached AO 2026 junior boys’ doubles final as a wildcard pairing alongside Ymerali Ibraimi where they lost to South Africa’s Connor Doig and Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kisimov. 

Statistics

Key statistics

Born16 June 2009
BirthplaceMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed

Singles titles

  • 2024: J30 Tabasco

Doubles finals

  • 2026: Australian Open boys’ doubles (w/ Ymerali Ibraimi)
  • 2025: J200 Sydney (w/ Daniel Jovanovski), J100 Launceston (w/ Nikolas Baker)
  • 2024: J30 Tabasco (w/ Samuel Candelas)

Year-end singles ranking history

YearWorld combined junior ranking
2025103

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