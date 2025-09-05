- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
Made AO juniors debut in 2025 when he fell to American 10th seed Maxwell Exsted in the first round.
At AO 2026, beat Spanish 14th seed Tito Chavez in the opening round before falling to Hong Kong’s Kai Thompson.
Cites practising with Daniil Medvedev, Joao Fonseca, Taylor Fritz, Jiri Lehecka, Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks as having helped develop his game.
Reached AO 2026 junior boys’ doubles final as a wildcard pairing alongside Ymerali Ibraimi where they lost to South Africa’s Connor Doig and Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kisimov.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|16 June 2009
|Birthplace
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
Singles titles
- 2024: J30 Tabasco
Doubles finals
- 2026: Australian Open boys’ doubles (w/ Ymerali Ibraimi)
- 2025: J200 Sydney (w/ Daniel Jovanovski), J100 Launceston (w/ Nikolas Baker)
- 2024: J30 Tabasco (w/ Samuel Candelas)
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|World combined junior ranking
|2025
|103
Latest news
Gallery
Cooper Kose Brisbane 2026
Cooper Kose (AUS) during Brisbane QTC Tennis International #1 and #2 at Brisbane Tennis Centre on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Cooper Kose at AO26
Cooper Kose (AUS) on Margaret Court Arena during the Junior Boys' Doubles Final match of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Saturday, January 31, 2026.
- 1
- 5