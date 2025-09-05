Give your players a shot at $1 million
Host a 1 Point Slam event and give your players the chance to shine. The best amateurs could earn their place at AO27 — and play for the $1,000,000 prize.
Frequently asked questions
Event format and requirements
We would advise that you allow approximately 45 minutes per each 32 draw you run. So, if you have 4 x 32 draws running on 4 courts and then have your final 32 running on your main court, then you should allow for 90-120 minutes in total.
There is no restriction on a draw size, it will be down to how you want to run the event. You could have a 128-draw split into 4 sections of 32 played across 4 courts with the final 32 coming together on your main court at the club or venue.
Once approved you will receive our ‘How to” guide which will provide practical advice on how to run a great 1 Point Slam
For the best experience for everyone involved, a minimum draw size of 8 will be required for the event to be deemed eligible to have the winner progress into the State Championships and the club into the Host ballot.
Yes, every player at a Community event is permitted 2 serves. The only exception will be if a former ATP or WTA professional chooses to enter your event, then they will only be granted 1 serve.
If you have spare courts you may set them up for players to warm up on, however once they are on the court for their match they are not permitted any warm up time.
None. We will do all the work for you. Simply register to host a 1 Point Slam, once your application is approved, you will be sent the details on how to host and promote your event. Once all of your entries are in, you will receive the draw and the rest is over to you.
The Rules and Regulations describe how event hosts organise the tournaments, including eligibility, draw format, match rules and scheduling.
The Community 1 Point Slam events are run as elimination competitions in local clubs and schools across Australia.
By entering the 1 Point Slam, you agree to the following conditions listed in the terms and conditions.
If you have any questions, please email onepointslam@tennis.com.au
In 2025-2026, we gave the server the choice as to which side of the court (deuce or advantage) they would like to serve to. This is the method we will continue with for the remaining community events.