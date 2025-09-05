Recognition of current competence
Learn more about whether your prior learning can contribute to one of Tennis Australia's coaching qualifications.
What is Recognition of Current Competence (RCC)?
At Tennis Australia, we understand coaches gain skills and knowledge through a range of experiences. Previous learning, however achieved, can significantly contribute towards a person’s current level of competence.
Each of the Tennis Australia coaching qualifications are made up of a number of units of competency. Each of these units consists of elements of competency that describe the essential outcomes participants must achieve.
RCC is a process that assesses the individual’s formal and informal learning to determine the extent to which that individual has achieved the required learning outcomes, competency outcomes or standards for entry to, and/or partial or total completion of a coaching course.
RCC is the process of an assessor collecting evidence and making a judgement against the requirements of one or more units of competency.
Who can apply?
You can apply for RCC if you feel your learning and experiences will meet the requirements for one or more of the units of competency for one of Tennis Australia’s coaching qualifications.
A key factor in this process is the provision of evidence by the candidate. This evidence must be current and provided to allow Tennis Australia RCC assessors to assess your application.
Benefits of RCC
Completing RCC comes with some great benefits:
- Speeds up the process of becoming a Tennis Australia qualified Tennis coach
- Conforms to the requirements for equity in adult education programs
- Avoids the problem of participants having to unnecessarily repeat learning experiences
- Encourages the development of various assessment procedures
- Assesses the candidate’s current competence in comparison to the stated standards of competence required
- Clarifies what relevant skills the participant does and does not possess – so the learning program can be tailored accordingly.
Equivalent vs unrecognised qualification
An equivalent qualification is a Tennis qualification issued by a recognised ITF federation that provide qualifications recognised by the ITF as being at the Gold or Silver Level.
As of March 2025, the current list of ITF Gold Level federations are: Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Spain and Switzerland.
ITF Silver Level federations are: Estonia, India, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden and Thailand.
Please note the list of ITF Gold and Silver Level federations can change at any time and the latest list can be obtained by contacting: [email protected]
Should the candidate hold a qualification issued by an ITF Gold or Silver Level federation, they can have the qualification assessed and mapped to the equivalent qualification issued by Tennis Australia by emailing the certificate to: [email protected].
If the qualification is assessed to be at the level of the Development (Level 1) Coaching Course or higher, the candidate will be offered the Equivalent RCC pathway.
If the qualification is not at the level of the Development (Level 1) Coaching Course, the candidate will be guided to submit an Unrecognised qualification RCC application or enrol in the next Tennis Australia Development (Level 1) Coaching Course.
Application forms
If you have any enquiries, please contact Coach Education at: [email protected]