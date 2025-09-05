Recognition of current competence

At Tennis Australia, we understand coaches gain skills and knowledge through a range of experiences. Previous learning, however achieved, can significantly contribute towards a person’s current level of competence.

Each of the Tennis Australia coaching qualifications are made up of a number of units of competency. Each of these units consists of elements of competency that describe the essential outcomes participants must achieve.

RCC is a process that assesses the individual’s formal and informal learning to determine the extent to which that individual has achieved the required learning outcomes, competency outcomes or standards for entry to, and/or partial or total completion of a coaching course.

RCC is the process of an assessor collecting evidence and making a judgement against the requirements of one or more units of competency.