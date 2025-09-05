ATF Emirates Force for Good Program
Creating inclusive tennis pathways for Queensland kids through coach-led school and club programs.
Helping coaches make a difference in their communities
The ATF Emirates Force for Good Program supports Queensland coaches to deliver tennis experiences for children from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds. With funding and guidance from Tennis Queensland, coaches run school-based programs, host club open days, and offer follow-on sessions to help kids stay engaged with the sport.
This initiative is focused on increasing access to tennis across South East Queensland, especially for children from low socio-economic, multicultural and at-risk communities.
What’s included
Successful applicants receive subsidised support to deliver a structured program that includes:
- A six-week school tennis program
- A club open day to welcome new players
- An eight-week follow-on program at their club
Tennis Queensland helps coaches build relationships with local schools to create a clear pathway from school to club participation.
How to apply
Expressions of Interest (EOIs) are now open. Coaches interested in applying can complete the form via the Tennis Queensland website.
Frequently asked questions
It’s a Tennis Queensland initiative that helps coaches deliver tennis programs to children from diverse and disadvantaged communities.
Successful applicants receive up to $15,000 in subsidised support to deliver school and club-based tennis programs.
Coaches gain access to funding, program templates, and support from Tennis Queensland to grow their community impact and club engagement.
Tennis Queensland will assist you in building relationships with schools in your local government area (LGA) to support program delivery.
Check the EOI form for current deadlines and eligibility details.
Program partners
This program is delivered by Tennis Queensland in collaboration with the Australian Tennis Foundation and Emirates.