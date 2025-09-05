The Tennis Queensland Business Coach Summit returns in 2026, offering a dynamic three-day experience designed to help coaches and operators grow their business, sharpen leadership skills, and connect with industry peers.

This year’s theme — Marketing and Customer Acquisition — will focus on practical strategies to attract and retain players, build brand visibility, and strengthen your business model. Attendees can expect:

Expert-led presentations from industry leaders

Hands-on workshops tailored to tennis business operations

Behind-the-scenes venue visits across the Gold Coast\

Networking opportunities with coaches and operators from across Queensland

Whether you're an experienced head coach or an emerging business operator, the summit offers valuable insights and connections to help you thrive.