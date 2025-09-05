Business Coach Summit
Queensland’s leading professional development event for tennis business operators, head coaches and future leaders.
Returning for its third year — bigger and better
The Tennis Queensland Business Coach Summit returns in 2026, offering a dynamic three-day experience designed to help coaches and operators grow their business, sharpen leadership skills, and connect with industry peers.
This year’s theme — Marketing and Customer Acquisition — will focus on practical strategies to attract and retain players, build brand visibility, and strengthen your business model. Attendees can expect:
- Expert-led presentations from industry leaders
- Hands-on workshops tailored to tennis business operations
- Behind-the-scenes venue visits across the Gold Coast\
- Networking opportunities with coaches and operators from across Queensland
Whether you're an experienced head coach or an emerging business operator, the summit offers valuable insights and connections to help you thrive.
Event details
- Dates: 22–24 June 2026
- Location: Gold Coast, Queensland
- Theme: Marketing and Customer Acquisition
From the coaching community
The Business Coach Summit continues to grow each year, with coaches across Queensland praising its impact on their professional development and business growth.
“The knowledge shared and connections made here will have a lasting impact on tennis across Queensland.” — Sheridan Adams, Head of Coaching and Player Pathways
Frequently asked questions
Tennis business operators, head coaches, and anyone looking to grow their coaching business in Queensland.
Expert speakers, practical workshops, venue visits, and a focus on marketing and customer acquisition.
Details on pricing and registration will be shared with those who submit an Expression of Interest.
Yes — attendees will receive access to presentation materials and post-event reports.