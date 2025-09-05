Hot Shots Tennis hits different
Meet Alex and Aija
Meet Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, elite athletes and proud supporters of junior tennis. Alex and Ajla’s journeys from tennis-loving youngsters to world-renowned athletes exemplifies the key values of every Hot Shots player.
Alex de Minaur
Early years
Alex’s love for the game blossomed at the age of 3 in Kogarah Bay. His early years honing his skills at the Parkside Tennis Courts were pivotal in seeing him become the dynamic and electric superstar that he is today.
At just 17 years of age, Alex also known as ‘Demon’, made his Grand Slam main-draw debut at home in Australia and has been climbing the ATP ranks ever since.
Today's star
The hard-working Alex is one of the fastest players on tour and his tenacious on-court spirit is often likened to long-time mentor and former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt.
Alex is Australia’s No. 1 men’s player and reached a career high ranking of world No.6 in July 2024. He has played a leading role in Australia’s Davis Cup team since 2018.
Alex was born in Sydney and is based in Spain when he isn’t travelling between tournaments.
“Kids get so much out of learning tennis, and Hot Shots Tennis lays the perfect foundation, building not just skills but a genuine love for the game. Reflecting on my own tennis journey, the love for tennis is what keeps me going in every match I play.
I love what the Hot Shots Tennis program is doing with its greater focus on engaging participants. Learning to play tennis is not only about technique, but also about having fun on court, development and building the right values at all stages of the game.”
— Alex de Minaur
Ajla Tomljanovic
Early years
Ajla’s tennis journey began when she picked up a tennis racquet at age 7. She made her debut on the WTA Tour in 2009 and made her top-100 debut in 2013.
In 2022, Ajla became the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979 to reach the Wimbledon and US Open singles quarterfinals in the same season.
Today's star
In March 2023, Ajla recorded a career-high ranking of 32.
She has represented Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup since 2019 and made her Olympic debut at Tokyo in 2020.
Ajla is recognised as one of Australia’s top tennis players. Off the court, she brings a dynamic personality and a commitment to the sport, making her a respected figure in the tennis community.
Fluent in English, Croatian and German, Ajla enjoys watching other sports including basketball and football, and likes hip-hop music.
“Hot Shots Tennis is all about teamwork, having a ton of fun, and loving the game from the very beginning. The life lessons I learned playing tennis as a child are a big part of who I am today!
I feel privileged that I can inspire young fans to jump on court and I hope they also fall in love with the game as much as I have.”
— Alja Tomljanovic