Hot Shots for kids
Hot Shots is a fun way for children between the ages of 3–10+ to play and learn tennis.
The program consists of four stages – each providing the right equipment and court size for their ability and interest. This includes lower-compression balls that bounce less, plus racquets and court sizes suited to kids’ age and stage.
Play to Learn
Play to Learn is the guiding philosophy of Hot Shots. Play is central to the world of the child; within this world of play, children are engaged to learn new skills, be with friends, problem solve and work with others in a supportive and inclusive environment.
Match play
Hot Shots develops skills in a fun, supportive environment. Match play is introduced at all stages through individual and team rally games, with a focus on personal bests.
It’s all about helping kids enjoy tennis for life while developing positive social skills like listening, communicating, leadership, trying their best and managing emotions.
Key information
Cost
Prices vary by deliverer and location. A Hot Shots Tennis lesson costs $15 to $30 on average. Some coaches also offer a free trial.
Time
Class times depend on the deliverer and stage. Sessions typically run 30 to 60 minutes.
What to bring
- Racquet – if you don’t have one, ask if one can be provided.
- Shoes and clothes – wear runners and comfortable sportswear, like your school's sport uniform. You can also redeem your free Hot Shots Tennis player t-shirt by joining the Hot Shots Crew.
- Sun protection – hat and sunscreen.
- Hydration – bring a water bottle.
To find out the cost and time options in your area, find your local Hot Shots Tennis session here.
Blue Stage: 3–5+ years
Kids build basic movement skills – like running, balancing, throwing, catching and striking – through fun, play-based activities on a large flat area, using equipment that sparks learning and suits their sense of adventure.
Developing fundamental movement skills
- Walking, running, skipping, jumping, hopping, leaping and dodging.
- Balancing while moving and standing still.
- Striking, catching and throwing.
Developing social skills
- Developing confidence.
- Teamwork.
- Persistence.
- Emotional management.
- Listening.
Equipment
- Played on a large, flat open surface.
- 17-19in racquets.
- Red ball with 25 per cent compression.
- Uses fun, colourful equipment that appeals to kids’ curiosity, imagination and sense of play, while encouraging learning and friendships.
Match play
- Introduction to playing fun games with others.
- Creative, engaging and novel ways to count and score.
- Focusing on trying your best, listening, communicating and cooperation.
Red Stage: 5–8+ years
Kids build tennis skills and explore simple rally tactics through fun, game-based activities using softer red balls and 19-23in racquets on courts suited to their size and ability.
Age
5–8+ years, with three levels to support kids developing at different rates.
Developing tennis skills
- Learning to rally with a partner.
- Exploring basic tennis tactics and scoring.
- Introduce individual and team match play.
Developing social skills
- Giving things a go and trying their best.
- Fair play and showing good sportsmanship.
- Working on their own and with others.
- Solving problems as they come up.
Equipment
- Played on modified court sizes with appropriate net height.
- 19-23in racquets.
- Red ball with 25 per cent compression.
Match play
- Every child gets involved and has fun.
- Exploring individual and team-based rally games and modified scoring with an emphasis on personal best.
- Focusing on trying your best, fair play and cooperation.
Orange Stage: 8–10+ years
Kids develop their game with more challenging tactics in singles and doubles, learning teamwork and respect. They use a 50 per cent compression orange ball.
This stage offers two court sizes to match each player’s needs, helping them develop their tennis skills and confidence as they move on from the previous stage.
Age
8–10+ years, divided into two groups based on skill level.
Developing tennis skills
- Learning more complex tactics and strategies in singles and doubles.
- Developing offensive and defensive tactics, serving and returning skills.
Developing social skills
- Strengthening communication.
- Collaboration.
- Resilience.
- Emotional management.
- Leadership to develop respectful relationships.
Equipment
- Played on modified court sizes with appropriate net height.
- 23-25in racquets.
- Orange ball with 50 per cent compression.
Match play
- Every child gets involved and has fun.
- Fun and engaging singles and doubles match-play formats with a focus on personal best.
- Developing leadership, persistence and collaboration.
Green Stage: 10+ years
Green Stage supports two types of kids: those who play for fun, enjoying time with friends and developing new skills in a relaxed setting, and those seeking more challenge, focused on refining their skills, tactics and match play as they take tennis more seriously. Kids use 25-27in racquets and a 75 per cent green ball on full or modified courts.
Age
10+ years, with two levels that cater for individual motivations and desire to compete more regularly.
Developing tennis skills
- Further refining singles and doubles match play.
- Problem-solving scenarios with coaches.
- Identifying strengths and areas for improvement.
Developing social skills
- Fostering empathy, fair play and respect.
- Developing communication, emotional management and resilience.
Equipment
- Two court sizes including full-size.
- 25-27in racquets.
- Green ball with 75 per cent compression.
Match play
- Every child gets involved and has fun.
- Fun and stimulating ways to explore technique and tactics in singles and doubles match-play formats.
- Developing resilience, empathy and respect.