Five years after a serious hip injury, Priscilla Hon is fighting for a spot in the US Open fourth round.

New York, USA, 29 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Priscilla Hon thought she would never play professional tennis again. In 2020, the Queenslander’s hip labral tear was so severe doctors likened the damage to that of a motorcycle crash victim.

However, five years after her career-threatening injury, Hon is in career-best form. After qualifying for Wimbledon in June for the first time in seven attempts, she also qualified at Flushing Meadows.

Now, following victories against Leolia Jeanjean and No.17 seed Liudmila Samsonova, Hon aims to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time.

A feat that initially seemed impossible, the 27-year-old’s inner belief and resilience have helped her return to her best.

“They (the doctors) didn’t know if I could play professional tennis again properly and move the same way that I did. I was obviously distraught,” she reflected on her 2020 diagnosis. “So, coming back playing at one of my favourite Slams, qualifying, making the third round. I really have no words right now.

“Believing in yourself is so big. I know everyone knows that, but it’s so hard to actually do it, and I think that’s been the biggest key for me.”

American Ann Li stands in the way of Hon and the continuation of her fairytale run. They have never faced each other before.

More is at stake for the Australian than a trip to the second week. Currently ranked world No.106 in the live WTA rankings, victory would see Hon secure her maiden top-100 berth.

In other third-round encounters, Daria Kasatkina targets her third round-of-16 appearance at Flushing Meadows. She aims to defeat two-time champion Naomi Osaka for the first time in her career, a player who has won eight of her past nine matches.

“It’s going to be a very tough match,” she said. “Naomi is back on track, she’s showing good results. She was a winner here twice, so she’s used to this place. But I’m not a person who’s going to give up.”

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur faces German Daniel Altmaier, who prevailed over Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gruelling five-set thriller.

De Minaur won their previous meeting convincingly when he dropped just five games against the world No.56 in Rotterdam in February this year.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

COMING UP ON DAY 6

Women’s singles, third round

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Ann Li (USA) – Stadium 17, third match

COMING UP ON DAY 7

Women’s singles, third round

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [23] Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Men’s singles, third round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

