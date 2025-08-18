Lleyton Hewitt has named a star-studded Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team to take on Belgium in September for a spot in the Final 8.

Sydney, New South Wales, 18 August 2025 | tennis.com.au

Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson and Matt Ebden will line up for the Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team when they take on Belgium in Sydney next month.

The crucial second round Qualifier will be held at Ken Rosewall Arena from 13-14 September, Australia’s first home Davis Cup tie in more than three years.

Australia, currently ranked No.2 in the world, is chasing a fourth consecutive appearance at the Davis Cup Final 8, taking place in Bologna, Italy in November.

De Minaur, who will notch his 13th Davis Cup nomination for Australia, won his 10th career singles title in Washington last month before reaching the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 in Toronto.

Twenty-six-year-old Popyrin hit a career high ranking of world No.19 last week, becoming the seventh Australian man behind Pat Rafter, Lleyton Hewitt, Mark Philippoussis, Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic and De Minaur to achieve this feat.

Thompson will line up for his 13th Davis Cup nomination while Ebden will mark his 15th nomination for Australia.

“Alex de Minaur obviously loves playing in Australia, and even more so playing on Ken Rosewall Arena. He feels like that’s his home court out there,” Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said.

“He’s played some big matches on this court in the past, in the Sydney International, the Davis Cup and the United Cup as well. He’s going to be really looking forward to getting back out there.

“Alex is a top 10 player and has had a fantastic season, putting himself in contention in all the big tournaments.

“Alexei Popyrin has come off a really good run again at the Canadian Open in Toronto, especially going in there as defending champion. Hopefully he’ll get some confidence during the US swing, he’s going to be a big player for us in the Davis Cup tie.

“Jordan Thompson has had a few injuries this year, but he’s been very solid every time he’s come on court. He had a good run at Wimbledon, in singles and doubles and obviously him playing with Matty Ebden in the doubles, they’ve played some big Davis Cup matches for us in the past. It’s good to have the four guys available for us.”

Belgium’s team will feature Zizou Bergs, Raphael Collignon, Alexander Blockx, Sander Gille and Joran Vliegan, led by captain Steve Darcis.

Australia leads Belgium 4-3 in the head-to-head series, including a 3-0 win in Hamburg during the group stage in 2022.

“We’ve played some big Davis Cup ties against Belgium. They play really well, they play with a lot of pride out there, every time they’re playing for their country, so we’re certainly not taking anything for granted,” Hewitt added.

“We’ve had a pretty good run the last three or four years in the Davis Cup. We feel like we’ve got some unfinished business, and this is another stepping stone and another chance for us to put our self in contention.

“We’ll be doing absolutely everything we can to get the result that we feel like we deserve and it’s really nice to be playing on home soil.”

The official draw for the tie will take place on Friday 12 September.

Davis Cup Qualifier Second Round – Australia vs Belgium

Saturday 13 September 1.00pm AEST – Two singles matches

Sunday 14 September 1.00pm AEST – Doubles match followed by reverse singles matches

Tickets to the Davis Cup Qualifier Second Round are on sale via Ticketmaster