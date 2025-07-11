Australia could have a finalist in the gentlemen's and ladies' doubles finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2004 as Olivia Gadecki takes to the court on Friday.

London, UK, 11 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Olivia Gadecki will try to replicate Rinky Hijikata’s heroics on Friday as she looks to become the second Australian finalist at Wimbledon 2025.

Gadecki teams up with American Desirae Krawczyk in the ladies’ doubles semifinals against the eighth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

Should Gadecki win, it will be the first time since 2004 that Australians have qualified for the gentlemen’s and ladies’ doubles finals at the All England Club in the same year.

Twenty-one years ago, Todd Woodbridge won his ninth and final Wimbledon title with Jonas Bjorkman while Rennae Stubbs partnered with Cara Black to claim her third Grand Slam crown.

Gadecki and Krawczyk have been flawless throughout their Wimbledon campaign, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set and losing just 20 games across their four matches.

The unseeded duo defeated three seeds en route to their first semifinal together, most recently prevailing against No.16 seeds Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin 6-2 6-3.

Kudermetova and Mertens have also been impressive at Wimbledon 2025 and are also yet to drop a set, defeatinf No.2 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 7-5 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals.

Kudermetova and Mertens are also aiming for their first Grand Slam title as a duo.

You can watch Gadecki’s pursuit of the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles final on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 10pm AEST.

In other matches on Day 12, Ceressa Jackson aims to reach the knockout stages of the Wimbledon 14/u invitational when she completes her final two round-robin matches.

She fell agonisingly short of an opening-day victory, losing to American Emery Combs in a super tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Novak Palombo will look to finish his campaign on a high when he takes on China’s Wu Yu ting.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 12

Ladies’ doubles, semifinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v [8] Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens (BEL) – First match, No.1 Court (from 10 pm AEST)

Girls’ 14/u singles, round robin

Ceressa Jackson (AUS) v Sofia Bielinska (UKR) – Second match, Court 6

Ceressa Jackson (AUS) v Grace Watson (GBR) – Fifth match, Court 5

Boys’ 14/u singles, round robin

Novak Palombo (AUS) v Wu Yu ting (CHN) – Third match, Court 5

