Alex de Minaur leads Aussie charge as Davis Cup returns to Sydney
Alex de Minaur returns to his home city of Sydney to lead the Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team in a crucial second-round Qualifier in September.
Sydney, Australia, 11 June 2025 | Tennis Australia
World No.10 Alex de Minaur will headline the Culture Amp Australian Davis Cup team as they take on Belgium in a crucial second-round Qualifier from 13-14 September.
Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney will host Australia’s first home Davis Cup tie in more than three years and it’s the 20th time the Harbour City has hosted the prestigious event.
The tie will be played on hard court, with two singles matches on Saturday, followed by doubles and reverse singles on Sunday. Play will begin at 1pm each day.
Australia, currently ranked No.2 in the world, is chasing a fourth consecutive appearance at the Davis Cup Final 8, this year held in Bologna in November.
In February, Australia defeated Sweden 3-1 to reach this stage.
“I’m looking forward to playing in Sydney, it’s no secret Ken Rosewall Arena is my favourite court,” De Minaur said.
“I have some amazing memories competing there. And to be back in Australia in September is going to be a lot of fun.
“We haven’t played Davis Cup at home since 2022, so it means a lot. We are hungry as ever to qualify again for the finals and really give it everything.
“It’s not often we get to be home at that time of year, and any chance to represent the green and gold is special.”
Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, who will lead his 34th tie, is eager to return to home soil.
“It’s really exciting to be back with the team in Sydney for Davis Cup in September,” Hewitt said.
“We will be led by our No.1 Alex de Minaur, who’s showing us why he’s one of the world’s best.
“Our focus is on getting through and giving ourselves the opportunity to move through to the Final 8 in Italy, so I’m asking the fans to come and pack out Ken Rosewall Arena in September to support us.”
Australia leads Belgium 4-3 in the head-to-head series, including a 3-0 win in Hamburg during the group stage in 2022.
“This tie against Belgium isn’t going to be easy. They are a quality team, and they did really well against Chile in February,” Hewitt added.
The full team line-up will be confirmed in mid-August.
Tickets to the Davis Cup will go on sale from 2pm AEST Tuesday 15 July via Ticketmaster.