Emerson Jones continues her impressive run at Roland Garros 2025 after she defeated No.13 seed Charo Esquiva Banuls in straight sets.

Paris, France, 5 June 2025 | Nick Spencer, AAP

Rising Australian star Emerson Jones continued to confirm her top-seeded status at Roland Garros when she moved into the quarterfinals of the girls’ singles with a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Charo Esquiva Banuls.

The 16-year-old already looked impressive on clay this week, beating American Capucine Jauffret and then Czechia’s Vendula Valdmannova, both in three sets.

On Wednesday, she saw off Esquiva Banuls, the No.13 seed, 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 24 minutes to move into the last eight.

Jones faces No.9 seed Julieta Pareja in her quarterfinal match on Thursday.

After the heat of earlier in the week, conditions were much cooler, but Jones thumped 16 winners as she took the first set, nullifying the powerful serve of her Spanish opponent.

The second set was more straightforward, as she demonstrated her adaptability by winning 11 of 14 points at the net.

Jones is attempting to become the first Australian since West Australian Lesley Hunt, 57 years ago, to win a girls’ singles tournament at Roland Garros. She is one of four seeds left in the girls’ singles.

The Gold Coast local is also chasing a return to the junior world No.1 ranking at Roland Garros; she was recently replaced at the top by Australian Open 2025 girls’ singles champion, Wakana Sonobe.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

ROLAND GARROS DAY 11

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

[1] Emerson Jones [AUS] v [9] Julieta Pareja [USA] – Second match, Court 14

