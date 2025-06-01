Daria Kasatkina has ensured there will be a player from Australia in both the men's and women's final 16 at Roland Garros for the first time since 1988.

Paris, France, 1 June 2025 | Ian Chadband, AAP

Daria Kasatkina is feeling rejuvenated by her fourth-round progress into the second week at her “spiritual” tennis home at Roland Garros.

On the venue’s famed Simonne Mathieu ‘greenhouse court’, Australia’s newest tennis star Kasatkina was thrilled with how her stagnant game suddenly bloomed in humid conditions on Saturday at her favourite Slam with a 6-1 7-5 defeat of former world No.2 Paula Badosa.

Kasatkina’s victory on the sunken court at Serres d’Auteuil botanical garden, surrounded by its glass hothouses, conjured up the rare but sweet smell of Paris success for her adopted tennis home as, for the first time in 37 years, there’ll now be an Aussie in both the men’s and women’s last-16 draws in the same year.

In 1988, Nicole Provis, who went on to reach the semis, and Pat Cash both made the second week. Now the onus is on Kasatkina and Alexei Popyrin, who plays his fourth-round match against Tommy Paul on Sunday.

On Monday, Kasatkina will face the game’s young phenom Mirra Andreeva, her 18-year-old French-based Russian friend who was trouncing Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-3 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen at the same time.

The vlogging pals ended up sharing an ice bath after their early showcourt progress, and Kasatkina, in her first slam under the Australian flag, sounded as if a weight had been lifted from her following a tough spell when her form and motivation slumped.

Kasatkina admitted it felt like a “super important” win for her.

“It means a lot especially the last couple of weeks were a bit rough for me. I couldn’t find myself on court, I felt a little bit flat, like with emotions and stuff,” said the 28-year-old, whose form has been patchy since she gained permanent Australian residency two months ago.

“I felt little signs of burn-out or something like that. I’m really happy I got back on track here in Roland Garros, one of my favourite tournaments.”

Of de Minaur’s complaints about the overcrowded schedule, she added: “I agree with Alex, because our schedule is pretty rough.”

But the 17th seed reckoned she felt much better on court, dominating the first set against an out-of-sorts world No.10 Badosa before having to dig deep when the Spaniard, with more firepower but little of Kasatkina’s all-court guile and superb defence, dragged her into a “tense” second-set scrap.

This triumph was comfortably Kasatkina’s best since her allegiance switch as she powered out to win eight of the first nine games, then nullified Badosa’s biggest weapons, frustrating her into many of her 41 ‘unforced’ errors.

Kasatkina smiled about how she gets transformed when returning to Roland Garros where she was a semifinalist in 2022, quarterfinalist in 2018 and the girls’ champion in 2014.

“The courts, amazing, super-good quality, the atmosphere. I won here as a junior. When this happens, it just stays forever in you and automatically the place becomes special.

“It’s my 10th professional Roland Garros, every time I’m coming here, I feel comfortable. I know every corner of the stadium. I don’t know how it works, honestly, on a spiritual level, but somehow this place, it’s been always nice to me.”

AUSSIES IN ACTION

RESULTS – Roland Garros Day 7

Women’s singles, third round

[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d [10] Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-1 7-5

COMING UP



Men’s singles, fourth round

[25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [12] Tommy Paul (USA)

Women’s singles, fourth round

[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [6] Mirra Andreeva