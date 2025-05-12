Australia's quad and boys' wheelchair teams produced strong campaigns at this year's World Team Cup in Turkey, finishing fourth and sixth, respectively.

Antalya, Turkey, 12 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Australia’s wheelchair teams had a strong showing at the 30th instalment of the World Team Cup in Antalya, Turkey, last week.

One of the most prestigious team competitions in wheelchair tennis, Australia placed fourth and sixth in the quad and boys’ tournaments, respectively.

Top-30 players Finn Broadbent and Benjamin Wenzel flew the flag in the quad event, advancing to the semifinals with a 2-1 group stage record. This included a triumph against a powerful USA outfit.

Broadbent and Wenzel defeated Andrew Bogdanov and David Wagner 2-6 7-6(6) [10-8] in a tie-deciding encounter to help clinch a semifinal spot for the second consecutive year.

Australia was one successful rubber away from securing back-to-back bronze medals, falling to the experienced British pairing of Andy Lapthorne and Gregory Slade.

World Team Cup

Australian quad team results Round Result Round-robin Great Britain d Australia 3-0 Round-robin Australia d USA 2-1 Round-robin Australia d Colombia 3-0 Semifinals Netherlands d Australia 2-0 Third place play-off Great Britain d Australia 2-1

The boys’ team put together a valiant performance in their debut campaign, finishing sixth overall in their maiden World Team Cup.

Despite their 1-2 ledger, Australia recorded a rubber victory in each group stage tie.

Their culminating moment came when each player contributed to a 3-0 whitewash of Germany.

World Team Cup

Australian boys’ team results Round Result Round-robin Brazil d Australia 2-1 Round-robin Great Britain d Australia 2-1 Round-robin Australia d Germany 3-0 5th-8th place playoff semifinal Australia d France 3-0 5th-8th place playoff final Japan d Australia 2-1

Junior coach Greg Crump was presented with the 2024 ITF Wheelchair Coach of the Year award at the tournament for his contribution to the development of Australian wheelchair tennis and players.

> VIEW: Full results of the 2025 World Team Cup

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!