Ranking Movers: De Minaur makes top-10 surge after Monte Carlo
Alex de Minaur's semifinal run at the Monte Carlo Masters ensures a rise of three places in the top 10.
Melbourne, VIC, 15 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell
Alex de Minaur returned to within one spot of his career-high ranking following his stellar run at the Monte Carlo Masters.
The 25-year-old defeated three top-25 opponents to reach his first clay semifinal since the Lyon Open in May 2022. He returned to world No.7, his highest ranking since August 2024.
Monte Carlo quarterfinalist Alexei Popyrin jumped back into the top 25 after his best run at a tournament this season. Popyrin secured mammoth victories against Ugo Humbert and Frances Tiafoe to begin his campaign.
However, his greatest triumph was a three-hour battle against last year’s finalist, Casper Ruud.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Alex de Minaur
|
No.7
|+3
|
Alexei Popyrin
|
No.25
|+2
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.39
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|
No.84
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|
No.85
|0
|Adam Walton
|
No.86
|0
|
Chris O’Connell
|
No.87
|-5
|James Duckworth
|
No.92
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|
No.107
|-15
|
Tristan Schoolkate
|
No.120
|
-1
Olivia Gadecki shot up the rankings this week, claiming her first women’s doubles title since March 2024. The 22-year-old climbed 14 places to world No.104 following her triumph in Zaragoza, Spain.
Alongside Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi, the pair did not drop a set as they obtained the silverware at the ITF W100 event.
The Australian top 10 otherwise remained steady as the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round commenced.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Ellen Perez
|
No.20
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|
No.104
|
+14
|Jaimee Fourlis
|
No.145
|
-1
|
Petra Hule
|
No.148
|0
|
Maya Joint
|
No.155
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
|
No.173
|-1
|Kimberly Birrell
|
No.197
|
+2
|Taylah Preston
|
No.205
|+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|
No.209
|+1
|Alexandra Osborne
|
No.220
|
-1
Gadecki maintained her position in the top 100 after an impressive week in singles too. The Queenslander rose six places to world No.92 following a semifinal berth at the ITF W100 event in Zaragoza, Spain – her best singles finish this year.
Astra Sharma is now within two spots of cementing her place inside the top 200. The 29-year-old is in fine form, following a final berth in Sabadell, Spain and her first WTA 125 semifinal since September 2023 in Antalya, Turkey.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Daria Kasatkina
|
No.14
|
0
|
Kimberly Birrell
|
No.62
|-1
|
Maya Joint
|
No.78
|0
|
Ajla Tomljanovic
|
No.79
|0
|
Olivia Gadecki
|
No.92
|+6
|Daria Saville
|
No.117
|
-2
|Maddison Inglis
|
No.132
|0
|Talia Gibson
|
No.136
|+1
|
Priscilla Hon
|
No.142
|+1
|
Destanee Aiava
|
No.156
|+2
Blake Bayldon was the most prolific riser inside the Australian top 10 this week, improving seven places to world No.138. The 26-year-old featured in his sixth Challenger quarterfinal of 2025 in Florida to move to within one spot of his career-high ranking.
Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin regained his position inside the top 150 after he participated in his first doubles tournament since his Dubai ATP 500 triumph last month.
Alongside Indian Yuki Bhambri in Monte Carlo, the pair fell agonisingly short in the first round against Alex de Minaur and Jan-Lennard Struff in a match tiebreak.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.5
|0
|
Max Purcell
|
No.12
|0
|
John Peers
|
No.28
|+1
|
Matt Ebden
|
No.38
|
+2
|John-Patrick Smith
|
No.64
|
-2
|
Matthew Romios
|
No.81
|
-4
|
Rinky Hijikata
|
No.118
|
+2
|
Luke Saville
|
No.127
|
-1
|
Blake Bayldon
|
No.138
|
+7
|Thomas Fancutt
|
No.141
|
0
