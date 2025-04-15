Alex de Minaur's semifinal run at the Monte Carlo Masters ensures a rise of three places in the top 10.

Melbourne, VIC, 15 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles:

Alex de Minaur returned to within one spot of his career-high ranking following his stellar run at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 25-year-old defeated three top-25 opponents to reach his first clay semifinal since the Lyon Open in May 2022. He returned to world No.7, his highest ranking since August 2024.

Monte Carlo quarterfinalist Alexei Popyrin jumped back into the top 25 after his best run at a tournament this season. Popyrin secured mammoth victories against Ugo Humbert and Frances Tiafoe to begin his campaign.

However, his greatest triumph was a three-hour battle against last year’s finalist, Casper Ruud.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.25 +2 Jordan Thompson No.39 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.84 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.85 0 Adam Walton No.86 0 Chris O’Connell No.87 -5 James Duckworth No.92 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.107 -15 Tristan Schoolkate No.120 -1

Women’s doubles:

Olivia Gadecki shot up the rankings this week, claiming her first women’s doubles title since March 2024. The 22-year-old climbed 14 places to world No.104 following her triumph in Zaragoza, Spain.

Alongside Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi, the pair did not drop a set as they obtained the silverware at the ITF W100 event.

The Australian top 10 otherwise remained steady as the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round commenced.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.20 0 Olivia Gadecki No.104 +14 Jaimee Fourlis No.145 -1 Petra Hule No.148 0 Maya Joint No.155 +1 Priscilla Hon No.173 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.197 +2 Taylah Preston No.205 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.209 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.220 -1

Women’s singles:

Gadecki maintained her position in the top 100 after an impressive week in singles too. The Queenslander rose six places to world No.92 following a semifinal berth at the ITF W100 event in Zaragoza, Spain – her best singles finish this year.

Astra Sharma is now within two spots of cementing her place inside the top 200. The 29-year-old is in fine form, following a final berth in Sabadell, Spain and her first WTA 125 semifinal since September 2023 in Antalya, Turkey.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.14 0 Kimberly Birrell No.62 -1 Maya Joint No.78 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.79 0 Olivia Gadecki No.92 +6 Daria Saville No.117 -2 Maddison Inglis No.132 0 Talia Gibson No.136 +1 Priscilla Hon No.142 +1 Destanee Aiava No.156 +2

Men’s doubles:

Blake Bayldon was the most prolific riser inside the Australian top 10 this week, improving seven places to world No.138. The 26-year-old featured in his sixth Challenger quarterfinal of 2025 in Florida to move to within one spot of his career-high ranking.

Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin regained his position inside the top 150 after he participated in his first doubles tournament since his Dubai ATP 500 triumph last month.

Alongside Indian Yuki Bhambri in Monte Carlo, the pair fell agonisingly short in the first round against Alex de Minaur and Jan-Lennard Struff in a match tiebreak.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.28 +1 Matt Ebden No.38 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.64 -2 Matthew Romios No.81 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.118 +2 Luke Saville No.127 -1 Blake Bayldon No.138 +7 Thomas Fancutt No.141 0

