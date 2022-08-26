Australian Daria Saville has progressed to the semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby without conceding a set.

Granby, Canada, 26 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Granby, Canada

Daria Saville is through to her second WTA singles semifinal of the season.

The 28-year-old Australian continued her impressive form at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby, overcoming world No.75 Wang Xiyu in quarterfinal action today.

Ninth-seeded Saville took only 74 minutes to record a 6-3 6-0 victory, her third consecutive straight-sets win this week.

A solid serving display helped Saville dominate, conceding just 17 points across her eight service games.

“I played very solid today. I took care of the things I could control. I knew she was a big hitter,” Saville said. “I felt like I served really well, so that helped as well.”

The world No.73 was set to face No.10-seeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals, but has since received a walkover directly into the final.

Breaking news in Granby: Marta Kostyuk has been forced to withdraw from the singles competition with a shoulder injury. Daria Saville advances to the final via walkover. — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) August 26, 2022

This is a first tour-level singles final since October 2017 for the resurgent Saville, who has improved her ranking more than 550 places since February.

Saville is also through to the doubles semifinals this week, teaming with Japan’s Ena Shibahara to eliminate second-seeded Romanians Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru 2-6 6-3 [10-8] today.

“I’ve had a pretty good season since coming back (from injury), so I’m pretty happy and pretty proud of myself,” Saville said. “And I just want to keep going.”

Aussies in action – Granby

RESULTS

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[9] Daria Saville (AUS) d Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-3 6-0

Women’s singles, semifinals

[9] Daria Saville (AUS) d [10] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) walkover

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d [2] Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Raluca Olaru (ROU) 2-6 6-3 [10-8]

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Rebecca Marino (CAN) d Tatjana Maria (GER)/Diane Parry (FRA) walkover



COMING UP

Women’s singles, final

[9] Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) v Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR)

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Rebecca Marino (CAN) v Harriet Dart (GBR)/Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED)

Winston-Salem, USA

Matt Ebden has advanced to his 12th career ATP doubles final.

The 34-year-old Australian and British partner Jamie Murray secured their place in the Winston-Salem championship match with a 7-6(2) 6-2 victory against Italian Simone Bolelli and Brazilian Marcelo Melo today.

Ebden and Murray did not lose serve in the 79-minute semifinal, saving all six break points they faced.

The third-seeded combination now face Monaco’s Hugo Nys and Poland’s Jan Zielinski in the final at the ATP 250 tournament.

Ebden, who is teaming with world No.15 Murray this week while regular partner Max Purcell contests the US Open qualifying singles competition, is hoping to win his seventh career ATP doubles title. It would be his third this season, having already claimed Houston and Wimbledon titles with Purcell.

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-6(2) 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL)

