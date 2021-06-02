James Duckworth is through to the second round in Paris after scoring a four-set win against Italy's Salvatore Caruso.

Paris, France, 2 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

If anyone understands the value in patience, it is Australia’s James Duckworth.

The 29-year-old has persevered through eight surgeries to continue chasing his tennis dreams – and today, he was rewarded with a new career-first.

Duckworth scored a 6-4 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory against Italian Salvatore Caruso, his first-ever main draw win at Roland Garros.

The world No.101 entered the tournament with a 0-5 win-loss record in Paris. That losing streak is now over though, with Duckworth hitting 49 winners in a three-hour and 29-minute victory against world No.82-ranked Caruso.

Solid serving was key for Duckworth, who won 78 per cent of points on his first serve and saved 21 break points throughout the match.

Duckworth is now aiming to progress to the third round at a major for the first time in his career. His next opponent is Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, the world No.93 who eliminated No.29 seed and local hope Ugo Humbert in the opening round.

It’s been an outstanding day for Australian players in Paris, with Alex de Minaur, Ash Barty and Astra Sharma also advancing to the second round.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) d Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-4 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4)

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-4 3-6 6-2

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) d [Q] Irina Bara (ROU) 7-6(5) 6-2

