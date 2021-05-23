Peers and Venus win Geneva doubles title
Australia's John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are the doubles champions at an ATP 250 tournament in Switzerland.
Geneva, Switzerland, 23 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers
John Peers and Michael Venus have won their fourth ATP doubles title as a team.
The second-seeded duo capped an impressive week at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, securing the title with a 6-2 7-5 victory against Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez in the final.
It is Peers’ 24th career ATP doubles title – and a first of the 2021 season.
Peers and Venus boast an unbeaten finals record together since teaming up in 2020, never losing a set in the four championship matches they have played.
“I didn’t know we had a 4-0 record in finals. It shows that when we’re confident and playing well good things happen,” Venus said. “Hopefully we can use this confidence going forwards.”
Aussies in action – Geneva
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, final
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 6-2 7-5