Australia's John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are the doubles champions at an ATP 250 tournament in Switzerland.

Geneva, Switzerland, 23 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

John Peers and Michael Venus have won their fourth ATP doubles title as a team.

The second-seeded duo capped an impressive week at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, securing the title with a 6-2 7-5 victory against Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez in the final.

It is Peers’ 24th career ATP doubles title – and a first of the 2021 season.

Title town for 🇦🇺 @johnwpeers & Michael Venus 🇳🇿 They're the last team standing at the @genevaopen after a 6-2, 7-5 win over Bolelli & Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/WXMxUKcX73 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 22, 2021

Peers and Venus boast an unbeaten finals record together since teaming up in 2020, never losing a set in the four championship matches they have played.

“I didn’t know we had a 4-0 record in finals. It shows that when we’re confident and playing well good things happen,” Venus said. “Hopefully we can use this confidence going forwards.”

Aussies in action – Geneva

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, final

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 6-2 7-5