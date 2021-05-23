Peers and Venus win Geneva doubles title

Australia's John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are the doubles champions at an ATP 250 tournament in Switzerland.

Sunday 23 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Geneva, Switzerland
A butterfly flies above John PEERS (AUS) as he plays with Michael VENUS (NZL) as they play against Rajeev RAM (USA) and Joe SALISBURY(GBR) in the mens doubles on Court 6 during Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, February 15, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ SCOTT BARBOUR

John Peers and Michael Venus have won their fourth ATP doubles title as a team.

The second-seeded duo capped an impressive week at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva, securing the title with a 6-2 7-5 victory against Italian Simone Bolelli and Argentine Maximo Gonzalez in the final.

It is Peers' 24th career ATP doubles title - and a first of the 2021 season.


Peers and Venus boast an unbeaten finals record together since teaming up in 2020, never losing a set in the four championship matches they have played.

"I didn't know we had a 4-0 record in finals. It shows that when we're confident and playing well good things happen," Venus said. "Hopefully we can use this confidence going forwards."

Aussies in action - Geneva

RESULTS
Men's doubles, final
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 6-2 7-5