Supporting health on and off the court - the AO partners with Bupa

Tennis Australia has announced Bupa as the Official Healthcare Partner and Digital Health Partner of the Australian Open.

Bupa will also become the Supporting Partner of All Abilities Day held during the Australian Open, reinforcing its commitment to health, access and inclusion at one of the world’s premier sporting events.

With health, wellbeing and inclusivity a priority for a growing number of Australians, the alignment is a natural fit for Bupa and Tennis Australia.

Tennis Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said, “We’re proud to partner with Bupa to champion health and inclusion at the Australian Open. Whether it’s through All Abilities Day or offering more ways for people to pick up a racquet, this collaboration is about ensuring the AO continues to lead the way in creating a healthier, more inclusive sporting experience for everyone.”

Bupa APAC Chief Executive Officer Nick Stone said sport played a vital role in Australian’s physical, mental and social wellbeing and Bupa’s partnership with the Australian Open would showcase innovative health services and inspire Australians to lead healthier lives, including through its digital health platform, Blua.

“As the Official Healthcare Partner and Digital Health partner of the Australian Open 2026, we feel privileged to be supporting the wellbeing of fans both on and off the court, and elevating the importance of inclusive and preventive health,” Stone said.

“Through the Open, we want to encourage Australians to take steps towards healthier lifestyles and showcase how technology, including on our Blua platform, can make healthcare more accessible, connected and personalised.”

Bupa is also proud to be the Presenting Partner of the inaugural All Abilities Week, taking place from 20 to 26 October 2025. The week celebrates inclusive tennis for people with disability and highlights the coaches, clubs and communities championing accessible and inclusive tennis across Australia.

“All Abilities week is a powerful way to kick off our partnership with Bupa. This great initiative will help to boost participation, raise awareness and reinforce our shared commitment to health and inclusion, both on and off the court,” Cornelis said.

Research shows tennis can deliver a boost to physical, mental and social wellbeing in one hit. Regular play may also support weight management and help reduce high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.

One study found people who played tennis lived longer than those who jogged, cycled or did calisthenics while another showed playing just three hours a week could halve the risk of heart disease.

All Abilities Day on Tuesday 27 January will showcase many of tennis’ disability pathways across the precinct including wheelchair tennis, blind and low vision tennis, parastanding tennis, intellectual disabilities and autism tennis, and deaf and hard of hearing tennis.

Mr Stone said Bupa’s partnership with the Australian Open built on Bupa’s ongoing support of inclusive sport, complementing existing partnerships with Paralympics Australia and Disability Sports Australia.

“The Australian Open is already one of the world’s most accessible events and we’re thrilled to be playing our part in helping ensure all Australians have the opportunity to experience and enjoy tennis,” he said.

During the Australian Open, Bupa customers will have access to two-for-one Ground Passes Monday to Friday during Opening Week and week two of the tournament, which includes All Abilities Day on Tuesday 27 January 2026.

Australian Open 2026, supported by major partner Kia in association with ANZ, Emirates, Luzhou Laojiao, and Rolex, will take place at Melbourne Park from 12 January to 1 February 2026.

Tickets on-sale via Ticketmaster. Visit ausopen.com for more information.