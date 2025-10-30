Tennis clubs across Australia invited to take their shot at glory in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam

Tennis Australia is calling on tennis clubs, associations, schools and coaches across the country to host a local 1 Point Slam for the chance to win a $50,000 tennis grant in January.

“The AO 1 Point Slam is tennis at its most exciting – one point, one shot at glory. It’s fast, unfiltered and open to everyone,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“This event is the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience. We want to see local 1 Point Slam events taking place around Australia so that our entire tennis loving community has a shot to live out their Grand Slam dream on the biggest stage this January.

“Every player has the chance to win their way to take on the Pros including world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, so there are more than a million reasons to pick up a racquet and get involved.

“And for clubs, associations, schools and coaches that host a 1 Point Slam, they have the chance to win a $50,000 grant if the player representing them goes on to win.”

From tomorrow, affiliated clubs, venues, associations, coach members and partner schools can express their interest in hosting a 1 Point Slam between 7 November and 18 December 2025.

Each host will go into the draw for the chance to have a player represent them in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam final on 14 January 2026. The host represented by the eventual champion – pro, amateur or wildcard – will win a $50,000 tennis grant.

The final of the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam will see 24 pro players compete against 24 amateurs and wildcards from across Australia on Rod Laver Arena in the hope of becoming the champion.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has already been named as one of the pros who will battle it out in the hope of taking home $1 million in prize money, with more top players to be announced soon.

Winners of local 1 Point Slam events held across Australia from 7 November to 18 December will compete in their respective State Championships on 20 December to secure their place in the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw. They will also win return airfares to Melbourne, two nights’ accommodation and the ultimate AO Player experience.

A further eight spots will be up for grabs from qualifying held at Melbourne Park from Monday 12 to Wednesday 14 January during AO Opening Week presented by Herald Sun.

The qualifying draw will also feature special entries including professional athletes from other sporting codes, former tennis players and celebrities.

President of Henley South Tennis Club, Liz Campbell, said, "Henley South Tennis Club is looking forward to hosting a 1 Point Slam community event in November. As a club that welcomes players of all abilities, we think this is a wonderful opportunity for grassroots players to have the chance to be involved in the excitement and build up to the AO, as well as having the possibility of playing at Rod Laver Arena."

Gareth Keating, General Manager of Queensland Tennis Centre, said, “We’re really excited about the interest the 1 Point Slam can generate around tennis this January. The opportunity to play tennis at the Australian Open on prime-time television for a million dollars, open to the general public and tennis players everywhere, is really fascinating.

“All players, parents, members, coaching students and coaches are asking when we are going to host our event. People are already talking about it.”

The blockbuster final of the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam will be held at Rod Laver Arena on the evening of Wednesday 14 January 2026.

How clubs, coaches and associations can host a 1 Point Slam

From 10am AEDT on Friday 31 October 2025, affiliated clubs, associations, coaches and partner schools can register their interest to host a 1 Point Slam at tennis.com.au/one-point-slam. The online form will be open until 5pm on Wednesday 5 December 2025.

Once the EOI has been confirmed, they will receive a host pack including a ‘How To’ guide and promotional assets.

Tennis Australia will list their 1 Point Slam for players to enter at tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.

Tennis Australia will share the draw with each host before the event.

Local 1 Point Slam events will be held across Australia from 7 November to 18 December 2025.

There are no sanction fees or entry fees required to host a 1 Point Slam community event.

Hosts must notify Tennis Australia of the winner of their 1 Point Slam by 19 December 2025.

On 20 December, all community event winners will compete in their respective State Championships event for the chance to win automatic entry into the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw.

On 23 December, all hosts will go into the draw for the chance to have a player represent them in the final.

Prior to the final on 14 January 2026, players will draw a host to represent in the final, with the club associated with the eventual champion – pro, amateur or wildcard – winning a $50,000 tennis grant.

For more information and to register your interest in hosting a 1 Point Slam, visit tennis.com.au/one-point-slam from 10am AEDT Friday 31 October 2025.

Tickets for the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam final will go on-sale in December via Ticketmaster.

Australian Open 2026, supported by major partner Kia in association with ANZ, Emirates, Luzhou Laojiao, and Rolex, will take place at Melbourne Park from 12 January to 1 February 2026.

Tickets on-sale via Ticketmaster. Visit ausopen.com for more information.