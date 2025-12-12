Australian Open welcomes six-time champion Roger Federer back to Rod Laver Arena for inaugural Opening Ceremony

The Australian Open will introduce a spectacular new tradition with its first-ever Opening Ceremony, taking place on Saturday 17 January, the night before the main draw begins.

Launching the first Grand Slam of the year, this special occasion provides an opportunity to celebrate the great champions who have shaped tennis, the passionate fan bases they’ve inspired, and the incredible legacies they continue to build.

The legendary Roger Federer, who has hoisted the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup six times, will headline this very special event, finally having the chance to bid farewell to his legion of Australian fans.

Federer will take to the court in a unique ‘Battle of the World No.1s’, joining iconic rivals, four-time Australian Open champion Andre Agassi and Aussie legends Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt for a star-studded match.

“It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the ‘Happy Slam’ for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I’ve had here” Roger Federer said.

“I’ve experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena … the joy of lifting ‘Norman’ six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

“Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can’t wait to come down under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans.”

"I’m thrilled we’re introducing this very special AO Opening Ceremony,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“While the AO has a reputation for innovation and is renowned for pushing the boundaries, we are also the custodians of a proud 120-year history filled with some of the sport’s greatest champions.

“This inaugural Opening Ceremony will mark the start of a new tennis season in spectacular fashion. I can’t wait to see Roger back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game Andre, Pat and Lleyton. And I know fans across Australia will be just as excited to share this moment with him."

Tickets for AO Opening Ceremony start at $149 and go on sale at 12.00 noon AEDT today.

