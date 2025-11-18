Alex de Minaur returns to the iconic Weet-Bix™ Box to attract Australia’s future tennis stars

Australia’s No.1 tennis player Alex de Minaur features on the iconic Weet-Bix™ box, inspiring the search for Australia’s future tennis stars.

The on-pack search comes as Alex prepares to once again partner with the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™ - a collaboration which gives kids across the country an unforgettable chance to step onto the court with a pro and spark a lifelong love of tennis.

“Tennis has been my passion since I was a kid, and I’m thrilled to keep inspiring the next generation through this partnership with Weet-Bix and the AO Holiday Programs,” said de Minaur.

“Being featured on the Weet-Bix™ box for a second year is an incredible honour. I want to share what I’ve learnt and help young Aussie kids feel inspired on and off the court, enjoying their Weet-Bix™ every day.”

Alex shared a special message for the four lucky tennis-loving kids who also feature on this year’s box - Luna, Darcy, Sarah and William.

“I wanted to congratulate you on the amazing news. You guys are going to be featured on the next Weet-Bix™ pack.”

“It’s an incredible achievement, I can’t wait to see it. Make sure you keep fuelling up with your Weet-Bix!” he said.

8-year-old Darcy was excited to feature on the box alongside the Aussie tennis number 1.

“Look, I’m famous, it’s so cool,” he said when he spotted himself on the box in the supermarket aisle.

Through the exclusive on box promotion, five lucky winners will score a private AO Holiday programs coaching and skills experience with Alex in Melbourne just before the main draw of Australian Open 2026 kicks off.

Each major prize includes flights and accommodation for the winner and their guardian, plus the chance to train alongside one of Australia’s top tennis stars. There are hundreds of chances to win $50 instantly too.

“Alex joins a legendary line-up of sporting icons who’ve inspired generations from the breakfast table to the playing field, including Socceroo Tim Cahill and cricket greats Brett Lee, Elyse Perry and Marnus Labuschagne. Now, he’s again bringing that same inspiration to the court, helping kids discover the lifelong benefits of sport, fitness and friendship through the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix,” said Sarah Smyth, Sanitarium Weet-Bix Senior Brand Manager.

“Tennis is all about creating opportunities for every generation to get involved, and partnerships like this make it possible. Seeing Alex inspire kids through the AO Holiday Programs and now on the Weet-Bix™ box is a fantastic way to connect with families and spark a lifelong love of the sport,” said Tom Larner, Chief Tennis Officer at Tennis Australia.

The AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™ is dedicated to getting kids active, fit, and healthy during the school holidays by introducing them to the fun and excitement of tennis.

With engaging activities designed for all skill levels, the program helps kids build confidence, make friends, and develop lifelong fitness habits, all while discovering the joy of sport.

Look for specially marked Weet-Bix™ x AO Holiday Programs boxes in stores now.

Visit www.WeetBixAOHolidayProgramsExperience.com.au to enter.

For more information on the AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix™ click here.