Aussie junior Palombo takes out prestigious Orange Bowl title

Novak Palombo has carved out a slice of Australian tennis history, winning the Junior Orange Bowl championship in the 12-and-under category in Plantation, USA on Thursday.

The promising Victorian 12-year-old, seeded second, denied American 32nd seed Max D Smith 6-3 3-6 6-4 for one of the most important global junior tournaments on the calendar.

In September, the 12-year-old earned the chance to train at the Rafa Nadal Academy following his victory in his age group at the Rafa Nadal Tour Australian Masters event in Melbourne in January.

He now turns his focus to the Lexus International at Bolton, Great Britain and Les Petits As in Tarbes, France in January 2025.

Fellow Australians Taiki Takizawa and Har Abir Sekhon reached finals in the 14-and-under boys' events.

Top seed Takizawa succumbed to injury when Chinese opponent Qi Hongjin led 7-6 1-0 ret., while Sekhon and British partner Ruben Stanmore fell to American Victor Pignaton and Gadin Arun in the boys' doubles final 6-3 6-3.

Sebastian Lavorato from New South Wales finished third in the 12-and-under boys singles competition and Queenslander Tori Russell scored fourth place in the 14-and-under girls singles.

The Orange Bowl boasts an impressive list of former champions including Grand Slam winners Roger Federer, Coco Gauff and Andy Murray.

