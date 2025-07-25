De Minaur digs deep to reach Washington quarters

Back at a happy hunting ground, Alex de Minaur has fired up to reach his first ATP quarterfinal since April and match a milestone of Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Seventh-seeded de Minaur out-gunned big-serving Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 to power into the last eight at the Washington Open, the scene of the Australian's maiden ATP 500 final in 2018.

De Minaur's supreme returns and counter-punching yielded three breaks of serve while he also crunched eight aces in dropping serve only twice in a tight encounter lasting two-and-three-quarter hours.

The world No.13 could have got it done much quicker had he not double-faulted on his second match point in the second-set tiebreaker.

De Minaur then failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the deciding set before responding with a love service hold to close out the contest.

"I dug really deep," the world No.13 said.

"I didn't want to lose having a match point in the second set and hitting a double fault.

"I told myself I was going to struggle to sleep at night, so I better do everything I can to try and win that match. It was a tough, tough match."

With his 39th ATP 500 victory since the start of 2023, De Minaur tied Alcaraz for the most wins at that level during that period.

In promising signs ahead of next month's US Open, the 26-year-old also boasts a tour-leading 19 wins on hard courts this season.

Playing his first event since suffering a fourth-round loss to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, De Minaur next faces American Brandon Nakashima for a place in the final four.

Nakashima progressed to his 20th ATP Tour quarter-final with a 7-6 (7-3) win over Brit Cameron Norrie.

