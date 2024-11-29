"I didn't really know it was going to be possible": Demon reflects on a rollercoaster 2024

When Alex de Minaur secured victory against Arthur Fils in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024, 15,000 No.1 Court spectators were in awe.

A down-the-line forehand from Fils was a sure winner, until an outstretched volley at the net from the Aussie squashed any hope of the match continuing.

In that moment, everything seemed to be falling into place for Demon. As a maiden quarterfinalist at Wimbledon, he was in the best form to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. An overdue breakthrough seemed imminent for the 25-year-old ... until it wasn't.

style="font-weight: 400">There was no sign of elation from the Aussie following his win over Fils. A limp and monotone reaction told half the story, while a shake of the head to his box confirmed it. De Minaur's Wimbledon campaign was in jeopardy.

A cartilage tear on his hip forced De Minaur to withdraw from the tournament ahead of the quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic. It not only halted a potentially groundbreaking Grand Slam run but placed his season in doubt.

De Minaur was sidelined until the US Open where, impressively, he reached the final eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2020. The New South Welshman re-aggravated his injury during his quarterfinal match against Jack Draper, with many fearing he would miss the rest of the season.

However, a return to action at the European Open in mid-October reignited a sense of belief in the Aussie No.1's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals hopes. A semifinal appearance at the Vienna Open, followed by a Paris Masters quarterfinal run, helped De Minaur punch his ticket to the prestigious eight-man event in Turin.

With a year-end ranking of world No.9, De Minaur could reflect positively on 2024 and the adversity he had overcome.

"It's a great feeling. Ultimately a career milestone, a moment that I didn't really know was going to be possible with everything I dealt with this year," he said as he prepared to make his ATP Finals debut. "It's been a great season for me, a breakthrough season in which I've dealt with a lot of adversity at the same time.

"Obviously, I would have loved to come here in better condition and feel like I could have put up some better results but ultimately, I did my best and it gives me a lot of fire to be back here next year."

When Demon was on court, he was at his scintillating best. Just six days into the new year there were already signs that 2024 was going to be his breakout season.

By the United Cup semifinals, the Aussie had defeated three top-10 opponents, including Taylor Fritz in the group stage and Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. But it was his quarterfinal match that proved the greatest milestone.

De Minaur did what only two Australians had previously done - win against Novak Djokovic. It ended a 43-match winning streak for the then-world No.1 in Australia, dating back to Australian Open 2018.

style="font-weight: 400">The victory provided De Minaur with more than just his first triumph over the 24-time Grand Slam champion, it launched the Aussie into the top 10 for the first time - and where he remained for the majority of the season.

He reached the second week of every Grand Slam event, with the Australian Open the only Slam in which he failed to reach the quarterfinals. The 25-year-old also added another two titles in 2024, prevailing in Acapulco and 's-Hertogenbosch.

De Minaur went on to become the first Australian to reach the ATP Finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, then represented Australia in his fifth consecutive Davis Cup Finals.

"Ultimately there's been lots of positives throughout the year, it's been a great season for me, a breakthrough season in which I've dealt with a lot of adversity at the same time," he said. "I'll look at all the positives and be happy with my efforts. But at the same time, looking forward to the next season and what I can improve."

His career peaks ensured the speedster a fifth Newcombe Medal nomination. Already a two-time winner of the coveted award, De Minaur can join Sam Stosur and Ash Barty as the only three-time recipient.

"It means a whole lot more being nominated amongst so many worthy nominees," he said.

"This year for Australian tennis has been incredible by all means given how there's been so many incredible feats by everyone really. More than anything, it's great to see how well Australian tennis is doing and showing what we're capable of all around the world and trying to keep true to that rich Australian culture and tradition."

It's a season, and an outlook, highlighting the role-model qualities that De Minaur showcases to the next generation of players - a group he passionately supports.



Earlier this month, the De Minaur Junior Tour was launched, providing a competitive pathway for more than 33,000 young Australians. De Minaur is also working with Tennis Australia to establish a scholarship program for high-achieving young athletes.

He is proud to provide an example to young athletes following in his path.

"Mentorship is super important, and I've been fortunate to have learnt so much from my mentors over the years," said De Minaur.

"I want to pass on the knowledge I've gathered throughout my journey and help young Aussie athletes to improve and become the best version they can be."

