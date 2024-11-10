Purcell and Thompson: “We just went from strength to strength”

Earlier this year, thoughts for Jordan Thompson turned to tiramisu in Italy. Or more specifically, enjoying that dessert with his Aussie mate and fellow Sydneysider Max Purcell at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Having combined to win four titles this season, including a first Grand Slam at the US Open, it's an objective the Australian teammates happily achieved.

"Still need to have the tiramisu," joked Purcell from the ATP Finals, where the Australian duo are the No.5 seeds. "But yeah, we're proud of our efforts this year - we just went from strength to strength in the bigger events and there's one more event to finish out this year."

Success is especially sweet for the Australians after they suffered the heartbreak of surrendering three match points against Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the Wimbledon final.

"We didn't lose too many matches. You know, one point away from winning Wimbledon, three chances there. Come back to the Slam and won the US Open," said Thompson. "We just feel like we're just getting better as we were getting better as the year went on."





Thompson's standout year in doubles is accompanied by new highs in singles, with the Australian rising to a career-high No.26 ranking after lifting a first trophy at Los Cabos. The 30-year-old noted how success in each discipline supported the other.

"It's a great year on court for me and I played so many matches, singles and doubles, you know, career-high [ranking] in both, but I think one's helping the other," Thompson explained.

"When I'm at the net in doubles, I feel like my volleys are getting better in singles. And when I'm returning in doubles, you know I've got to return to a target. So it just helps the singles returns because I feel like I've got an ocean of space to hit it into ... it's just practice all-around for both."

Purcell also prioritises singles and doubles, making the all-Aussie duo the only pair at the ATP Finals to compete in both disciplines of the sport.

"I mean it can only give us an advantage ... I think having options is definitely key," said the 26-year-old. "Everyone can beat everyone in this kind of format ... but the fact that we've got more tools than a lot of the teams can only help us.

Purcell and Thompson will launch their campaign against No.3 seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic in the first match at the prestigious year-end event on Sunday, which begins at 9.30pm AEDT.

Drawn in the Mike Bryan group, Purcell and Thompson will also face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, as well as Heliovaara and Patten, in the round-robin stage.

Fellow Australian Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna, the No.6 seeds, are in the Bob Bryan group. Alex de Minaur also qualified for the singles event.

Purcell is contesting only his second event since early September, having undergone surgery on both ankles after representing Australia at the Davis Cup round-robin stage in Valencia. "I'm feeling definitely better than I did at [the] US Open and we still got the win there. So I feel we can only be better than that," he shared.

The opportunity to add to his record with a great mate in Thompson provides another boost.

"It's the best feeling ever when I get to win with Jordan, I mean, I think about, you know, and teaming up with anyone else and winning big tournaments," said Purcell. "I just don't think it would feel the same. I think it's about who you play with and the relationship you have."

As they target one last big title for 2024, Thompson and Purcell are already committed to combining again in doubles next year. "We've got no plans to change," said Thompson. "I mean, we're not going to, you know, fix what's not broken."

