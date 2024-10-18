Kyrgios set for AO 2025: "I miss playing in front of a home crowd"

Peering beneath a self-branded corduroy cap bearing the word "Resilient", Nick Kyrgios is decidedly at ease as he publicly confirms his most positive news in months - his Australian Open 2025 comeback is on.

The none-too-discreet lettering across his cap is an apt precursor to the announcement and his impending reiteration of his intention to snare a first major singles title after being sidelined for most of the past two years due to persistent knee, wrist and foot injuries.

"I will be playing the Australian Open this summer," Kyrgios said speaking on a panel at his SXSW (South By Southwest) address in Sydney on Thursday.

"I just miss being out there playing in front of a home crowd. We've got such a crowd of guys at the moment like Alex de Minaur playing amazing tennis."

On the eve of his Australian Open first round in 2023, he cut a figure in stark contrast to that on stage at his SXSW Sydney appearance.

Peering beneath a Michael Jordan cap at the time and flanked by his physiotherapist, he was completely dejected as he confirmed he would miss his home Grand Slam tournament due to a meniscus tear in his knee.

"The injury I had was brutal ... The surgeon said I probably wouldn't be able to play again," Kyrgios said at SXSW. "But I said whatever, just try and get me another two to three years of my career ... It's been a brutal last couple of years, but just being out there to play in front of a home crowd ... I just want to be out there, lighting up the crowd and playing in front of my own country.

"Whether it is good or bad, it will certainly be a lot of fun, for sure. I am looking forward to it ... My only motivation to come back and play is to try and win a grand slam, and I'll give it one more shot."

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said a Kyrgios comeback in time for AO 2025 would be a welcome boost for the event and provided assurance the 29-year-old would take his place in the main draw should he be ready.

"We love to have Nick coming back playing in 2025 ... He's back out there practising," Tiley said. "He's fully expecting to play, and we expect to see Nick playing... We'll ensure Nick's out there playing in the main draw.

"His preparation, we know he's doing more than he's done before, we know that he wants to do it, we know that he's mentally preparing to get ready to play in January. He's got to be physically healthy to do that.

"A lot can play out in the coming months, but he's on track with that preparation."

Kyrgios' AO 2023 withdrawal was a telling blow for a player who had finally strung together his strongest six-month stretch, including a run to his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon where he fell to Novak Djokovic in four sets and at the US Open in 2022, where he dethroned defending champion Daniil Medvedev before a five-set quarterfinal defeat to Karen Khachanov.

Hype had always swirled around the Australian heading into his home major, but expectations of success had never reached such a level as on the eve of AO 2023.

While Kyrgios had turned his hand to commentary since for the BBC and ESPN at Wimbledon and the US Open this year and featured in on-court interviews at this year's Australian Open, that drive to give it one last shot had not dissipated.

"Tennis my top priority," he said. "I'm still figuring out how to beat the best players in the world. That's my sole goal - how am I training, what can I improve on, stay healthy."

