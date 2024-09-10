Eleven participants take part in Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis workshop

Eleven women from across the Pacific nations have joined forces for a Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis workshop in Fiji.

The leadership program is part of Tennis Australia's Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis - Emerging on to the World Stage program. Supported by the Australian Government's elite sports pathways program, PacificAusSports, the program aims to support and empower Pacific women to take up leadership positions both on and off the court through professional development and networking opportunities.

The women came together from across eight countries - Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu - for the third year of the joint project initiative.

This year, the program featured a two-day workshop in Fiji on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 September, providing a platform for the women to come together, share experiences and enhance their skills and knowledge in tennis leadership and administration.

The workshop coincided with the launch of the Oceania Tennis Federation Advantage All Action Plan (2024-2027) - which focuses on advancing gender equality within Pacific member nations, creating equal opportunities for all to participate, succeed and lead in tennis.

Fijian Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran attended the launch and delivered a keynote speech.

"The initiative marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards growing, developing and promoting tennis as well as empowering our Pacific female tennis players across our beautiful Oceania region," Kiran said.

> LEARN MORE: About Tennis Australia's Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis - Emerging on to the World Stage program

Yvonne Carruthers is the current president of the Tennis Federation in Samoa and her involvement at Tennis Samoa has been ongoing for 28 years.

As a mother of five girls, she taught them all tennis from an early age. She has also given back to her tennis community in roles such as coach, administrator official, parent educator, team manager, mentor to young players, school programs manager, cleaner, janitor and tournament director.

Carruthers was one of the women who took part in the Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis workshop.

""We were so blessed to be part of it - the lessons for women in leadership was amazing - it's opened up my eyes and made things clearer for me - showing me how I can contribute and construct our board and our Tennis Samoa administration," she said.

"The best memory is just being together with other women leaders from other island nations and hear what they are going through. It has encouraged me as a woman that if we have daughters, we can nurture them to be leaders."

Tonga was represented in the Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis program for the first time, with Tonga Tennis Association board member Karen Fonua taking part.

"Being the first time representing my country, it feels like I'm taking on a responsibility and has given me some courage to be able to take something back home with me," she said.

"Tennis Australia is proud of our ongoing relationship with the Pacific and our partnership with national federations to empower women leaders in tennis," Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations Vicki Reid said.

"It was inspiring to see women from across the Pacific participating in the workshop, showcasing a collective dedication to advancing tennis within their communities.

"Encouraging women to step into leadership roles is crucial for ensuring that women and girls have an equal voice and the power to shape decisions. More women in leadership positions will create a more welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for everyone."

The Acting Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman of the Fiji Sports Council Gilbert Vakalalabure, President of Tennis Fiji Romil Patel and other members of the Council also attended the event.

The Pacific women leaders will meet again for online workshops in November and December before graduating the program during Australian Open 2025.

