Train with Rinky Hijikata: "Always look for small improvements"

A hard work ethic has helped Rinky Hijikata reach incredible heights already in his career.

The 23-year-old from Sydney has achieved career-high rankings of world No.70 in singles and world No.23 in doubles.

He is a Grand Slam champion too, after memorably scooping the men's doubles title at Australian Open 2023 alongside compatriot Jason Kubler.

Hijikata shares some of his most memorable practice experiences, as well as valuable advice, in our Train with the Pros series.

Do you have a favourite time to practice?

Maybe late morning, just so I can sleep in a little bit and then I'm done fairly early in the day.

Do you have a favourite part of your game to work on?

I feel like for me, serving and returning are really important. So, a lot of the time, that's my focus area.

Do you have a least favourite part of your game to work on?

Honestly, I find doubles practice a little bit boring sometimes. When I have to practice my doubles, it's not the most stimulating.

How do you like to structure your training sessions?

I like competing, which I'd say most players would also say. That's what drives us. I definitely prefer playing points or completing drills where there is some sort of scoring.

Can you recall the first time you had an opportunity to practice with a professional player?

I'm not too sure. I was a hitting partner at the Sydney International when I was like 14 or 15. I hit with a lot of the girls and some the guys competing at the tournament, so that was a pretty cool experience for me.

Do you any of those practice sessions stand out as particularly memorable?

Hitting with Sam Stosur was pretty cool. She'd just won the US Open and was one of the world's top players at the time.

Have there been any other extra-special training sessions across your career?

I got to hit with Roger Federer on Rod Laver Arena when I was 17. That was pretty cool. I was pretty nervous for that one, he's someone who I've looked up to for a long time.

Is there any players currently on tour you'd most like to practice with?

Rafael Nadal would be one. I got to play against him, but I'd love to see the way he goes about his practice and his intensity that everyone talks about. I've warmed Novak Djokovic up for a match at the Aussie Open when I was a bit younger, but I'd love to get out on the practice court with him too.

Who from tennis history would you enjoy the chance to hit with?

I'd love to have a hit with Federer again, that was really cool. He's such a down-to-earth guy. I'd also like to hit with Rocket (Rod Laver). That would be pretty special to have a hit with him. Lew Hoad is another Aussie legend who was up there as one of the best players of his generation, so that would also be pretty cool.

What advice would you share with aspiring players to maximise their training sessions?

I guess it's not too much about the time you're on court, but more making sure that the time you do spend matters. Always look for small improvements, as you can always get better. Try to make it as enjoyable as possible as well. If it's fresh, you'll be motivated and locked into your session.

Finally, if you had five minutes remaining in a training session and could do anything you wish, what would you choose?

Maybe play a few points I guess.

