NoLimits girls squad members feeling inspired in Brisbane

The Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie in Brisbane this week has been a chance to celebrate women and girls across all levels.

Members from the #NoLimits girls squad, one of Tennis Australia's initiatives to keep young girls active in the sport, took part in a breakfast event at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Saturday morning, before watching the Australian team play Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena.

Casey Dellacqua, a former Australian Billie Jean King representative, led a panel discussion alongside 11-year-old Mackenna Van Heerden, a #NoLimits girls squad member from the Redland Bay Tennis Club.

They spoke to promising two junior Queensland athletes, 12-year-old Ceressa Jackson and 15-year-old Georgia Campbell, about their experiences in the sport.

Wade Foster, a coach at the Narangba Tennis Centre, attended the event alongside nine #NoLimits girls squad members from his club.

"It was fantastic, it's so good for them to be able to see," Foster said of the opportunity to attend the first Billie Jean King Cup tie held in Australia in almost five years.

"To hear from girls who are closer to their age and hear their journeys is pretty good too. I think it's more relatable when they see girls closer to their age that are on that journey, it makes it seem not so far away or such a big step to take. It makes it more real."

Foster runs two #NoLimits girls squad sessions at his club each week.

"I do think it's a great initiative," he said. "Especially for the girls who are a lot more social to have that group of friends they can bond with and that they can look forward to coming to see every week in the club environment."

Olivia Reid, an 11-year-old #NoLimits girls squad member from the Narangba Tennis Centre, has been playing tennis for the past two years.

"I really enjoy meeting new people," she said. "I really like playing games too."

Reid named Ash Barty, who was in the stands cheering on the Australian team, as her biggest inspiration.

"She was really helpful to everyone and she showed everyone how you can become a tennis player," she said of the former world No.1.

Poppy Cameron, a seven-year-old from the Narangba Tennis Centre, listed making new friends the highlight of her involvement in the #NoLimits girls squad.

Fellow squad member, nine-year-old Evie Swindells, has been playing tennis for the past three years and is a fan of "hitting the ball around with the other players".

