Emilie Chen crowned champion at Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy







Australian Emilie Chen claimed the girls' singles title at the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy on Friday.

The annual event sees 16 of the most promising 14-and-under players from across the Asia-Pacific region compete at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open.

A total of 13 countries were represented in the 2024 edition, including Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Japan, Uzbekistan, Northern Mariana Islands, China, New Zealand and India.

Chen, Australia's sole representative in the girls' singles competition, clinched her title with a 2-6 6-4 6-4 victory against Kazakhstan's Yeva Korysheva in the final.

The 13-year-old from New South Wales described the experience as surreal.

"I've never played during the Australian Open, it's pretty crazy," Chen said.

"I was playing yesterday in my quarterfinal and (Jannik) Sinner was practicing on the court next to me and I was like 'wow'."







Korean Wonmin Kim won the boys' singles event, with Australia's Lucas Han finishing in fourth place.

> VIEW: Results from Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy

"I think it is a great opportunity for those people from the smaller nations to really gauge where their level of tennis is at," Tournament Director David Boyes said on the benefits of the tournament.

"It may be the first time other than possibly some Oceania-specific ITF events that they've had the chance to compete against players from around the world."

Federal Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Hon Tim Watts MP, was in attendance to present the winners with their trophies

"It's an incredible opportunity for these young players from across the Asia Pacific to play on the same courts as their heroes at the Australian Open," Watts said.

"You never know when you might see these young players in the main draw at the Australian Open."

