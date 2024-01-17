Determined De Minaur charges into third round at Australian Open 2024

With the heartbreak of last year's Davis Cup final still fresh in his mind, Alex de Minaur vowed he wanted revenge ahead of his second-round clash with Italian Matteo Arnaldi at Australian Open 2024.

The determined De Minaur got his wish, producing a sublime performance to demolish the world No.41 in straight sets today at Rod Laver Arena.

Arnaldi won a crucial singles rubber against Australia's Alexei Popyrin in last November's Davis Cup final to help his nation sweep the prestigious team title.

However, it was the 10th-seeded Aussie's turn to play the hero this time, thrilling local fans with his commanding 6-3 6-0 6-3 triumph.

"It's no secret it was heartbreaking at the end of last year, losing to Italy in the Davis Cup final," De Minaur said.

"But I told the boys we're going to be back there, we are going to get another chance. Today was a little bit of revenge for Australia and I'm happy to be in the next round."

The 24-year-old took just on two hours to record the most one-sided victory of his career at the Australian Open.

De Minaur's previous record for least games conceded in an Australian Open win was seven.

"Matteo is a hell of a player, a very exciting player with a lot of firepower and a very, very high level," De Minaur acknowledged.

"I thought I just had to be solid here, use the crowd and try to stay focused, so I'm very happy to get the win today."

This effort propels De Minaur into the third round at his home Grand Slam for the fourth consecutive year.

The world No.10 will face another Italian opponent, Flavio Cobolli, in the next round. The 21-year-old qualifier is ranked No.100 and enjoying a career-best run at Grand Slam level.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3 6-0 6-3

[1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3

[7] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2 7-6(4)

[16] Ben Shelton (USA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5)

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4 3-6 6-3

> READ: Aussie women shining in doubles at Australian Open 2024

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [11] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [13] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Men's singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's singles draw

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)



Women's singles, third round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v [9] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's singles draw

