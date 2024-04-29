Melbourne mates accomplish new world record with 82-hour marathon

The Melbourne sporting precinct was abuzz on Sunday evening.

There was Australian Football League action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Hawthorn hosting the Sydney Swans. Across the road at AAMI Park, Melbourne City's men's and women's teams featured in an A-League double-header against Western United.

Nestled in between at the National Tennis Centre, a crowd had also gathered at Court 18 to marvel at the endurance of two Melbourne mates attempting to set a new tennis world record.

Shortly after 4pm, following more than a gruelling 80 hours and 48 minutes on court, Glenn Pope and Jamie Blair achieved their goal of contesting the world's longest singles marathon.

"Obviously I'm happy we've broken the record. We've just played the longest tennis match in history," a proud Pope told tennis.com.au.

"There's a few aches and pains, but apart from that, I feel really good."

Their planned charity match began at 7.30am on Thursday morning, following the ANZAC dawn service, and concluded more than 82 hours later.

Pope managed to win 121 of the 200 sets they completed.

The 56-year-old Pope described the physical soreness as the biggest challenge in achieving the feat.

"There were times where the soles of my feet were just aching," he said. "Being on a flat, hard surface for days is difficult."

It is not the first time that Pope and 51-year-old Blair have achieved a new world record, having previously contested the longest doubles match in 2019. That match, also played at Melbourne Park, lasted 61 minutes and 15 minutes.

"I don't know what recovery is going to look like," Pope admitted. "It took months last time."

The inspiration for their latest world record attempt was to raise money and awareness for men's mental health, a cause close to the hearts of both the ex-Australian Defence Force members.

So far, Pope and Blair's efforts have raised more than $5000 for Movember, a figure they hope may grow in coming days. Donations can still be made at their link below.

Pope and Blair must now compile an application to have their effort officially recognised by the Guinness World Records. This includes video footage of their match, plus witness statements from all the umpires and timekeepers who volunteered their time to help.

It might not be their final charity match or world record attempt either teased Pope.

"We've got a few years left in us," he said. "I've got a few things in the back of my mind, so we'll see."

