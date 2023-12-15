Guillen glides into girls' singles final at 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters

Giselle Guillen has charged into the girls' singles final at the 16/u Australian Junior Tour Masters.

The 15-year-old from New South Wales ruthlessly conceded just a single game across her two singles encounters at Melbourne Park today.

After notching a 6-0 6-0 win against Victorian Maria-Sheba Mukama in her final round-robin match, Guillen powered past fifth seed Diana Badalyan 6-0 6-1 in the semifinals.

"I'm actually really happy with the way I'm playing," Guillen said after completing those two victories in a combined 98 minutes.

"I feel like everything is coming together now. I can put it into a real match and it's paying off."

This sets up a showdown with third seed Kristina Tai, a 16-year-old from South Australia, in tomorrow's final.

"It's such a good feeling and I'm really pumped for tomorrow," Guillen beamed.

"This whole tournament has been really great."

Guillen has handled the pressure of being the top seed at this week's December Showdown with aplomb, dropping just eight games across her four singles victories.

"You do certainly feel a bit of expectation to win, but I try not to think about the number next to my name," Guillen said. "I just focus point by point."

The year nine student dreams of following in the footsteps of Australian favourite Ash Barty.

"I really aspire to be like Ash," she said.

"I like her attitude and her game style. It's different, but look where it got her. She was No.1 in the world, won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, so it's certainly inspiring."

Guillen had her first taste of competing on the Grand Slam stage at Wimbledon last year, taking part in the inaugural 14/u competition at the All England Club.

"We got to play with umpires and ball kids in front of full crowds, it was just amazing," she said of the experience.

16/U AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR TOUR MASTERS

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, round-robin

[1] Giselle Guillen (NSW) d [Q] Maria-Sheba Mukama (Vic) 6-0 6-0

[2] Gabrielle Villegas (Vic) d [Q] Sahla McElwaine (Qld) 6-2 6-4

[3] Kristina Tai (SA) d [6] Bridget Mihulka (Vic) 6-2 6-3

[7] Rianna Alame (NSW) d [Q] Zahna Assi (Vic) 6-0 6-0

[8] Ava Beck (Vic) d Amy Findlay (WA) walkover

Ruby Ward (Vic) d [4] Alice Stevens (WA) 6-1 7-5

Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) d [5] Diana Badalyan (SA) 6-4 2-6 [10-7]

Alicia Dale (Tas) d [Q] Angela Huang (NSW) 6-2 6-1

Boys' singles, round-robin

[2] Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d [Q] Felix Harrop (NSW) 7-6(6) 7-5

[3] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW) d [Q] Ashton Chan (NSW) 6-1 6-1

[4] Ashton McLeod (NSW) d Oscar Andrews (ACT) 6-2 6-2

[7] Chase Zhao (NSW) d [LL] Benjamin Chai (Qld) 6-1 6-1

[8] Jack White (Qld) d [LL] Stas Adam Majewski (NSW) 6-3 6-2

Luca Connaughton (Vic) d [6] Myron Papadimitriou (NSW) 6-3 5-7 [13-11]

[Q] Sam Simmonds (Vic) d [1] Jerome Estephan (NSW) 6-1 4-6 [11-9]

Girls' singles, semifinals

[1] Giselle Guillen (NSW) d [5] Diana Badalyan (SA) 6-0 6-1

[3] Kristina Tai (SA) d [7] Rianna Alame (NSW) 7-6(4) 7-5

Boys' singles, semifinals

[2] Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d [3] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW) 7-6(4) 6-1

[7] Chase Zhao (NSW) d [4] Ashton McLeod (NSW) 6-4 4-6 6-3

Girls' doubles, semifinals

[4] Bridget Mihulka (Vic)/Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) d [1] Giselle Guillen (NSW)/Kristina Tai (SA) 1-6 6-4 [10-7]

Rianna Alame (NSW)/Alicia Dale (Tas) d [3] Diana Badalyan (SA)/Ava Beck (Vic) 2-6 7-6(4) [10-6]

COMING UP

Girls' singles, final

[1] Giselle Guillen (NSW) v [3] Kristina Tai (SA)

Boys' singles, final

[2] Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) v [7] Chase Zhao (NSW)

Girls' doubles, final

[4] Bridget Mihulka (Vic)/Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) v Rianna Alame (NSW)/Alicia Dale (Tas)

Boys' doubles, semifinals

[1] Jerome Estephan (NSW)/Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) v Luca Connaughton (Vic)/Sam Simmonds (Vic)

[2] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW)/Ashton McLeod (NSW) v [4] Myron Papadimitrou (NSW)/Chase Zhao (NSW)

