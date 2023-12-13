Storm Hunter launches AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix

World No.1 doubles player Storm Hunter joined kids at Malvern Tennis Club today to launch AO Holiday Programs' new partnership with Weet-Bix™.

Hunter was joined by Australian tennis great John Fitzgerald, Tennis Australia's Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner and Sanitarium Health Food Company's Head of Marketing Jessica Manihera to make the announcement.

The AO Holiday Program, presented by Weet-Bix, will take the Australian Open to tennis clubs across Australia this summer.

"We're delighted to announce the partnership between the AO Holiday Programs and Weet-Bix," Larner said.

"We have more than 60,000 kids joining in our AO Holiday Programs right around the country, and our partnership with Weet-Bix will allow us to extend that to all school holidays, in addition to the summer."

More than 30 children took part in the activities this morning, enthusiastically meeting the new WTA doubles world No.1, and seeing the Australian Open trophies up close.

Offering tips and sharing stories of her time as a tennis junior, Hunter was delighted to be sharing the court with some potential future stars.

"To be here at the Malvern Tennis Club and the holiday program partnering with Weet-Bix is very special for me, because tennis is a sport for life, and you never know where the next superstar is going to be," she said.



"The beauty of these holiday programs is getting kids playing the sport, it doesn't matter if they have dreams of being a professional tennis player or just love coming out, it's a sport for life."

The AO Holiday Program, presented by Weet-Bix, features themed giveaways, activity booklets, player cards and dedicated kids content including Aussie player videos and The Great Tennis Quiz with Todd Woodbridge.

> VIEW: Find an AO Holiday Program venue near you

