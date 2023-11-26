Italy denies Australian dreams in 2023 Davis Cup final

Australia's quest to win a first Davis Cup title in 20 years has fallen heartbreakingly short.

Italy proved too strong in today's final in Spain, powering to a 2-0 lead against a gallant Australian team.

Led by world No.4 Jannik Sinner, the Italian team secured their second Davis Cup title - and first in 47 years.

Sinner kept his unbeaten record this week intact, with his brimming confidence showing in a 6-3 6-0 victory against Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur.

"Jannik is riding this amazing wave of confidence ... he's seriously impressive the level he's showing," De Minaur conceded.

"I will find ways to get better, to be able to hurt these types of players. Today I just didn't have enough. I'm disappointed I wasn't able to give the boys a chance to play the doubles, that's probably the biggest disappointment."

Earlier in the day, Matteo Arnaldi provided the Italian team with a perfect start, earning a hard-fought 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory against Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

The 22-year-old Arnaldi described his first top-50 win in a Davis Cup match as "one of the most important matches of my life."

Popyrin put up a fierce fight, hitting 12 aces and tallying 35 winners. He even won more points - 109 to 104 - but it wasn't enough to overcome world No.44 Arnaldi.

"I felt like I was in control from the second set onwards," world No.40 Popyrin said.

"It's just painful that I couldn't get us off on the right foot."

This is Australia's second consecutive runner-up finish in the prestigious teams competition, after being beaten by Canada in the 2022 final.

"I'm super proud of all the boys, the support staff and the team," Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt said.

"We did absolutely everything we possibly could have, and we have come agonisingly close yet again."

Davis Cup, final

ITALY d AUSTRALIA 2-0

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 2-6 6-4

Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-0

