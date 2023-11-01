De Minaur scores milestone victory at Paris Masters

Paris, France

Alex de Minaur notched his 200th tour-level victory with a signature steely performance at the Paris Masters.

The 24-year-old Australian fought back from dropping the opening set against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, eventually triumphing 4-6 6-4 6-4 to advance to the third round.

De Minaur fired 10 aces and won 81 per cent of first-service points in the two-hour and 10-minute encounter against the world No.48.

This keeps De Minaur's slim chances of qualifying for the prestigious ATP Finals alive. Currently sitting 13th in the Race to Turin, the Aussie could climb into the top eight with a title-winning run in Paris.

To stay in contention, De Minaur will need to beat world No.4 Jannik Sinner in the third round.

In the doubles competition, Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have progressed to the quarterfinals.

The third seeds received a walkover from Serbian duo Novak Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

This propels world No.7 Ebden and world No.8 Bopanna into their fifth ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the season.

Aussies in action - Paris Masters

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 4-6 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, second round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Novak Djokovic (SRB)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) walkover

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [4] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [5] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

